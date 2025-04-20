Sunday, April 20, 2025
NATIONAL

Murshidabad violence: Prime suspect in man-son murder to be produced in court today

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Kolkata, April 20:Ziaul Haque, alias Chacha, the key conspirator in the murder of a man and his son at Samserganj in Murshidabad district, will be produced in a district court on Sunday afternoon.

Confirming his court appearance later in the day, a senior official of the district police said that the public prosecutor would seek police custody for Haque, the fourth person to be arrested in connection with the crime.

Haque was arrested on Saturday night from Chopra in the North Dinajpur district.

The district police official further said that the special investigating team probing the Murshidabad violence suspects that more people might be involved in the crime.

“So Haque’s police custody is necessary so that we can extract from them information about his partners in the crime,” the district police official said.

The state police first arrested two cousins in this connection, identified as Kalu Nadab and Dildar Nadab, residents of a village adjacent to the one where the man and his son used to reside. While Kalu Nadab was arrested from Murarai in Birbhum district, Dildar Nadab was nabbed from Suti in Murshidabad district.

Thereafter, last week, cops arrested local electrician Inzamam Haque in this connection.

“All four arrests were made after they were identified from CCTV footage as playing crucial roles in the murder of the duo. Ziaul Haque was absconding since the day of the murder, and finally, we have arrested him,” the district police official.

Recently, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced compensation of Rs 10,00,000 each for the next of those killed in the violence at Murshidabad. As per the police report, the total number of deaths so far in connection with the communal violence is three.

However, the family members of the deceased have clearly said they would not accept the compensation money. They have claimed that the state government should first ensure the safety of the innocent people in the district.

The National Commission for Women (NCW), whose delegation recently visited the violence-hit pockets in Murshidabad district, has said that they will take up the residents’ demand for setting up permanent Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) camps in the area with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

–IANS

Previous article
Every day new corruption cases of previous AAP govt are surfacing, says CM Gupta
Next article
Over 33,000 challans issued for vehicles without high-security number plates in Gurugram

Related articles

NATIONAL

Andhra Pradesh issues notification to fill posts of 16,347 teachers

Amaravati, April 20: The Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday released a notification for conducting a 'Mega District Selection...
NATIONAL

Three killed as torrential rain, landslides wreak havoc in J&K’s Ramban

Jammu, April 20:At least three people were killed by a heavy hailstorm and multiple landslides in Jammu and...
NATIONAL

Over 33,000 challans issued for vehicles without high-security number plates in Gurugram

Gurugram, April 20: The Gurugram Traffic Police intensified a crackdown on traffic violations, issuing 33,757 challans between April...
NATIONAL

Every day new corruption cases of previous AAP govt are surfacing, says CM Gupta

New Delhi, April 20 :Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the previous...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Andhra Pradesh issues notification to fill posts of 16,347 teachers

NATIONAL 0
Amaravati, April 20: The Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday...

Three killed as torrential rain, landslides wreak havoc in J&K’s Ramban

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, April 20:At least three people were killed by...

Over 33,000 challans issued for vehicles without high-security number plates in Gurugram

NATIONAL 0
Gurugram, April 20: The Gurugram Traffic Police intensified a...
Load more

Popular news

Andhra Pradesh issues notification to fill posts of 16,347 teachers

NATIONAL 0
Amaravati, April 20: The Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday...

Three killed as torrential rain, landslides wreak havoc in J&K’s Ramban

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, April 20:At least three people were killed by...

Over 33,000 challans issued for vehicles without high-security number plates in Gurugram

NATIONAL 0
Gurugram, April 20: The Gurugram Traffic Police intensified a...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge