UP woman crowned Miss Sake India ’25

By: From Our Correspondent

From Our Special Correspondent

NEW DELHI, April 19: Aakansha Srivastava, a strategist by profession and a storyteller at heart, was crowned Miss Sake India 2025, emerging as the winner of the pageant aimed at promoting the Japanese beverage sake and Japanese culture in India.
Surprisingly, Aakansha had entered the contest casually, without even informing her parents. Her unexpected success in Lucknow left her parents elated when they finally heard the news.
Yengkhom Nganthoi Devi (Thoi) and Sonu Rani (Sonam) were adjudged runners-up, whilst Navneet Kaur and Sakshi Sudhir Deshmukh were among the finalists.
A passionate enthusiast of Japanese rice wine, Aakansha is scheduled to fly to Japan on June 13 for five days to participate in the Miss Sake Japan 2025 contest.
During her visit, she will also tour several sake breweries to experience first-hand the art of brewing and enjoy its diverse varieties fresh from the source.
Menakaa Rai, the outgoing Miss Sake India 2024, crowned Aakansha at a ceremony hosted by Hirohama Corporation at the Japan Foundation, New Delhi, on Thrusday. The event celebrated the deepening cultural ties between India and Japan.
Speaking to the media after her win, Aakansha admitted that while she enjoys sake, she rarely drinks it due to its high cost in India.
“I would now get plenty of opportunities not only to learn more about it, but to drink too,” she added.
The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Ono Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan to India, and Mika Onishi, Representative Director of the Miss Sake Association.
Currently working as a Product Marketing Manager at an American fintech firm in Gurugram, Aakansha hopes to serve as a cultural bridge.
She also aspires to inspire the people of Japan to explore the vibrancy of Indian culture—its spices, stories, traditions and the warmth of Indian hospitality.

