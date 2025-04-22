Tuesday, April 22, 2025
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZNATIONALNews Alert

Anurag Kashyap row: Director apologises to Brahmin community, ensures he will work on his anger

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Mumbai, April 22: Indian auteur Anurag Kashyap has issued an apology following an uproar over his remarks on the Brahmin community. On Tuesday, the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ filmmaker took to his Instagram, and penned the apology, and assured that he will be very careful with his expression and words going forward.

He wrote in Hindi, “I forgot my limits while answering someone in anger. And bad-mouthing the entire Brahmin community, the same community of which all the people have been in my life, are still there and contribute a lot, they all have been hurt. My family is hurt. Many intellectuals, whom I respect, are hurt by my anger and the way I speak. By saying such a thing myself, I diverted my own thoughts from the issue”.

He further mentioned, “I sincerely apologise to the Brahmin community to whom I did not want to say this, but in a fit of rage wrote a nasty comment while replying to someone. I apologise to all my fellow colleagues, to my family and to the society for the way I spoke.

I’ll work on it. I’ll work on my anger to ensure this doesn’t happen again. And if I have to talk about the issue, I will use the right words. I hope you do forgive me”. The backlash erupted after Anurag made a comment while responding to criticism of ‘Phule’, which is a biopic based on social reformers Jyotirao Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule.

The remark, interpreted by some as casteist, sparked outrage online and triggered calls for legal action. Following the controversy, Kashyap’s daughter, Aaliyah, along with his family and colleagues, received rape and death threats from online trolls. The director also faced legal action as an FIR was filed against him in Jaipur for the use of abusive language towards the community.

IANS

Previous article
Kerala businessman, wife killed brutally; migrant worker from Assam detained
Next article
‘Parliament is supreme, no authority above it’, Jagdeep Dhankhar’s fresh remarks amid judicial overreach debate

Related articles

NATIONAL

B’luru road rage case: After new CCTV emerges, biker gets bail

Bengaluru, April 22: In a road rage incident involving an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer here, the arrested...
NATIONAL

BIS offers internships for 500 students

New Delhi, April 22: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has announced internship opportunities for 500 students from...
NATIONAL

Manipur Police recover 75 stolen vehicles in 5 days

Imphal, April 22: Amid the ethnic violence in Manipur, theft of cars and two-wheelers is one of the...
NATIONAL

Ramdev agrees to pull down videos linking ‘Rooh Afza’ with ‘Sharbat Jihad’

New Delhi, April 22: Patanjali founder Baba Ramdev on Tuesday agreed before the Delhi High Court to pull...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

B’luru road rage case: After new CCTV emerges, biker gets bail

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, April 22: In a road rage incident involving...

BIS offers internships for 500 students

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 22: The Bureau of Indian Standards...

Manipur Police recover 75 stolen vehicles in 5 days

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, April 22: Amid the ethnic violence in Manipur,...
Load more

Popular news

B’luru road rage case: After new CCTV emerges, biker gets bail

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, April 22: In a road rage incident involving...

BIS offers internships for 500 students

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 22: The Bureau of Indian Standards...

Manipur Police recover 75 stolen vehicles in 5 days

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, April 22: Amid the ethnic violence in Manipur,...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge