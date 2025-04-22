Tuesday, April 22, 2025
SPORTS

Guarrotxena’s hat-trick helps FC Goa blank Gokulam 3-0

By: Agencies

Bhubaneswar, April 21: Spanish forward Iker Guarrotxena struck a brilliant hat-trick to single-handedly guide FC Goa to a commanding 3-0 win over Gokulam Kerala FC and seal a quarterfinal berth in the Kalinga Super Cup here on Monday.
Guarrotxena (23rd, 35th and 71st minutes) scored twice in the first half before adding another goal in the second session to ensure the Gaurs began their Super Cup campaign in an emphatic fashion.
FC Goa had finished second in the ISL table this season, while Gokulam Kerala came into the fixture on the back of an intense I-League campaign, where they were in the title race until the very end.
However, the anticipated close contest never quite materialised in the round of 16 match.
From the outset, FC Goa controlled possession, dictated the tempo, and created multiple openings.
In contrast, Gokulam Kerala struggled to find rhythm or match the pace and organisation of their ISL opponents.
The breakthrough arrived in the 23rd minute when Dejan Drazic was fouled inside the box by Salam Ranjan Singh, prompting the referee to point to the dreaded spot. Guarrotxena confidently stepped up and sent Shibinraj Kunniyil the wrong way to give FC Goa the lead.
The second goal followed just 12 minutes later. Aakash Sangwan surged down the left flank and delivered a precise cross into the danger area, where Guarrotxena timed his run to perfection and slotted home with ease, doubling the advantage before the interval.
Gokulam Kerala came out stronger in the second half, enjoying more possession and showing signs of a fight back. They struck the crossbar and looked more threatening going forward, but their resurgence was halted midway through the half.
In the 71st minute, FC Goa put the result beyond doubt with a slick passing move that culminated in Guarrotxena receiving a well-placed ball in the box.
With admirable composure, the Spaniard completed his hat-trick, calmly guiding the ball past the keeper to make it 3-0. (PTI)

