Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Let’s celebrate earth by committing to a sustainable future, says Allu Arjun

Chennai, April 22: Telugu star Allu Arjun, whose upcoming film director Atlee is the talk of the town, has on the occasion of Earth Day, urged people to celebrate our planet “by nurturing its beauty, conserving its resources and committing to a sustainable future.”

Taking to his social media timelines on the special day,Allu Arjun wrote,”Happy World Earth Day! Let’s celebrate our planet by nurturing its beauty, conserving its resources, and committing to a sustainable future. #WorldEarthDay2025″ Allu Arjun wasn’t the only one who reminded people of their responsibilities towards conserving earth.

Actresses Regina Cassandra and Pragya Jaiswal too put out posts to remind people of their responsibilities towards earth. Regina, on her Instagram timeline, put out videos of beautiful places and wrote, “Today’s about the Earth — but so is every day.

It’s home, let’s keep it that way. #earthday.” Her post received several likes from different netizens including actress Raiza Wilson. Actress Pragya Jaiswal, who posted a video clip of her taking a walk in what appeared to be a forest to the sound of chirping birds, wrote, “Happiest when I’m in nature (sic). Here’s to our beautiful planet that never fails to surprise us and a reminder to take care of it as much as possible. #HappyEarthDay” Earth Day, which is celebrated on April 22 every year, is an event that is celebrated all across the world.

The day is celebrated with the intention of creating an awareness about environmental issues among the masses. Celebrated in over 190 countries, the day unites people regardless of nationality, politics, or religion. The theme for Earth Day 2025 is “Our Power, Our Planet,” emphasizing the importance of renewable energy and collective action to combat climate change.

IANS

Bansuri Swaraj attends JPC meet, flaunts bag with ‘National Herald Ki Loot’ to target Gandhis
Kerala businessman, wife killed brutally; migrant worker from Assam detained

