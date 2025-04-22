Panchayat polls: Assam BJP takes dig at Opp; dares Cong to prove strength

Guwahati, April 22: Amidst an intense campaign of the two-phase panchayat elections, Assam BJP on Tuesday threw an open challenge to the Opposition Congress to win the few seats where the party would be contesting and prove their strength.

In a statement, BJP Assam Pradesh spokesperson Kalyan Gogoi claimed that the “empty rhetoric and false accusations cannot help the Opposition party to cross the electoral river.”

“The manner in which BJP swept the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council elections recently will be repeated in the panchayat elections, thanks to the unwavering support and blessings of the people of Assam,” Gogoi said.

“The overwhelming love and blessings from the people towards the BJP and its allies have added a new momentum to the party’s campaign for the upcoming Panchayat elections,” he said, highlighting that the massive public response during the rallies of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP president Dilip Saikia is a clear indicator of BJP’s imminent victory,” he claimed.

The BJP, it may be reiterated, has activated a comprehensive outreach programme encompassing district-level rallies, door-to-door canvassing, public assemblies and direct community engagement initiatives.

Gogoi stated that the BJP is already buoyed by the unopposed victories in 39 Zila Parishads and 299 Anchalik Panchayat seats, reflecting the growing confidence of the people in the party.

He pointed out that the silence of Congress and other Opposition parties in their campaign reveals a lack of grassroots organizational strength and public support in rural areas.

“In many regions, the Opposition couldn’t even field candidates, resulting in BJP and its allies winning seats uncontested,” the BJP spokesperson said.

He stated that the development work under the chief minister’s leadership and the organisational efforts of the state party president has invigorated the grassroots BJP workers, leading them to campaign with aggressive confidence.

Gogoi also criticised the crumbling facade of Congress’s “so-called opposition unity”, calling it a “power-hungry alliance with no ideological coherence”.

“These parties are entangled in internal disputes and are failing to mount any serious challenge to the BJP. In an attempt to hide their weaknesses, Opposition parties have resorted to making baseless allegations against the BJP, he said.

Highlighting a major controversy within the Congress, Gogoi referred to internal allegations of ” ticket for money” practices during the panchayat polls. He stated that such accusations by Congress leaders against their own party reflect deep distrust in democratic institutions and electoral integrity.

“The fact that Congress has formed an internal inquiry committee to investigate the ticket-selling scandal is a public admission of guilt,” he stated.