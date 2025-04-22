Seven Sisters School felicitate gold medal winning cyclist

Mawkyrwat, April 21: The Seven Sisters Secondary School, Mawmitbah, in South West Khasi Hills District felicitated Kevin Lyngdoh Sangriang on Monday.

Kevin, a national level cyclist, won two gold medals at the recently concluded 21st National Mountain Bike Championship 2025 held at Morni Hills, Haryana.

The 15-year-old dominated the competition in which he secured gold medals in both the Cross Country Time Trial and the Cross Country Olympic (XCO) events, bringing national recognition to Meghalaya’s growing cycling talent.

Speaking on the occasion, President of the Mawkyrwat District Cycling Association (MDCA), Ambrose Thongni credited Kevin’s achievement to his determination and hard work.

Thongni further said that Kevin has set an example for all the youth in the district. Thongni, therefore, implored the youth to set goals and work hard to achieve it, be it in the field of education or sports.