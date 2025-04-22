Tuesday, April 22, 2025
SPORTS

Seven Sisters School felicitate gold medal winning cyclist

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

Mawkyrwat, April 21: The Seven Sisters Secondary School, Mawmitbah, in South West Khasi Hills District felicitated Kevin Lyngdoh Sangriang on Monday.
Kevin, a national level cyclist, won two gold medals at the recently concluded 21st National Mountain Bike Championship 2025 held at Morni Hills, Haryana.
The 15-year-old dominated the competition in which he secured gold medals in both the Cross Country Time Trial and the Cross Country Olympic (XCO) events, bringing national recognition to Meghalaya’s growing cycling talent.
Speaking on the occasion, President of the Mawkyrwat District Cycling Association (MDCA), Ambrose Thongni credited Kevin’s achievement to his determination and hard work.
Thongni further said that Kevin has set an example for all the youth in the district. Thongni, therefore, implored the youth to set goals and work hard to achieve it, be it in the field of education or sports.

Previous article
Gill, Rashid propel Gujarat to commanding win over KKR
Next article
Pope Francis was card-carrying football fan, promoter of values in sports

Related articles

SPORTS

AMKA’s 6-day camp led by int’l champion begins in Shillong

Shillong, April 21: The All Meghalaya Karate-Do Association (AMKA) began an intensive karate training camp in kumite (sparring)...
SPORTS

Valverde scores late in Real Madrid’s 1-0 win

Madrid, April 21: Still upset at their team’s midweek exit from the Champions League, Real Madrid fans jeered...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

John Cena breaks his record to become 17-time World Champion in WWE

John Cena has etched his name in history by becoming the most decorated professional wrestler of all time. According...
SPORTS

Inter drop points at Bologna again

Rome, April 21: Inter Milan has a history of recent struggles at Bologna and Sunday proved no different. Riccardo...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

AMKA’s 6-day camp led by int’l champion begins in Shillong

SPORTS 0
Shillong, April 21: The All Meghalaya Karate-Do Association (AMKA)...

Valverde scores late in Real Madrid’s 1-0 win

SPORTS 0
Madrid, April 21: Still upset at their team’s midweek...

John Cena breaks his record to become 17-time World Champion in WWE

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
John Cena has etched his name in history by...
Load more

Popular news

AMKA’s 6-day camp led by int’l champion begins in Shillong

SPORTS 0
Shillong, April 21: The All Meghalaya Karate-Do Association (AMKA)...

Valverde scores late in Real Madrid’s 1-0 win

SPORTS 0
Madrid, April 21: Still upset at their team’s midweek...

John Cena breaks his record to become 17-time World Champion in WWE

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
John Cena has etched his name in history by...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge