Pahalgam attack: Khandu condoles death of IAF corporal from Arunachal

Guwahati, April 23: Indian Air Force (IAF) corporal Tage Hailyang, a native of Tajang village in Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh, was among the 26 persons killed in the gruesome firing by terrorists in Pahalgam in Kashmir on Tuesday.

Reportedly, Hailyang was visiting Baisaran, an expansive meadow ringed by dense pine trees and lofty mountains near Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination — with his newlywed wife when the attack took place.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu took to social media on Wednesday to condole the IAF corporal’s death. “Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Corporal Tage Hailyang of the Indian Air Force, a brave son of Arunachal Pradesh who hailed from Tajang village in Lower Subansiri. While visiting Pahalgam with his wife, his life was cruelly taken in a senseless act of terror,” Khandu stated.

“He served the nation with courage and honour, and his untimely death is a great loss not only to his family but to the entire country. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, especially his wife who survived this horrific incident. May they find strength and solace in this unimaginable time of grief. We will always remember Corporal Hailyang for his service and sacrifice,” the chief minister stated.

According to a news report, Hailyang had married in December 2024 and was posted in Srinagar for the past few years. His two brothers, both serving in the Indian Army, and currently stationed in Srinagar, are expected to accompany the mortal remains to their native village.

On Tuesday, Khandu had issued a condolence message in the wake of the terror attack at the tourist destination.

“Strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Such acts of violence have no place in our society and only strengthen our resolve to stand united against terrorism,” he stated.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice. India will never bow down to fear — we stand firm, resilient, and unyielding,” he stated on social media,” the chief minister stated.