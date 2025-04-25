Friday, April 25, 2025
NEHU Asst. Professor files police complaint against NEHUSU president, 5 Union members over ‘assault’

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, April 25: Dr. Alok Singh, Assistant Professor in the Hindi Department of North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) filed a police complaint against NEHUSU president Sandy Sohtun and five other members of the university’s student union.

The complaint alleges that the group physically assaulted him and threatened to kill him by holding a scissors to his neck. The incident reportedly took place on Thursday at around 4:45 p.m.
In the FIR filed at the Mawkynroh police outpost on Friday, Dr. Singh stated that the NEHUSU president and his associates forcefully locked him inside his office chamber.
“As a result of this violent attack, I have sustained injuries to my head, legs, and hands. I am extremely distressed and traumatized by the incident. As a teacher, I now feel unsafe and fearful on campus,” he said.
Dr. Singh has urged the police to take swift and appropriate action to ensure his safety and to uphold the dignity of the institution.
When contacted, Dr. Singh said that the NEHUSU members stormed into his office and accused him of “playing politics.” When he asked for clarification, they assaulted him repeatedly, leading to serious injuries.
He added that he received first aid treatment at Shillong Civil Hospital, where doctors advised that he did not require hospitalization.
East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Vivek Syiem said that legal action is underway to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.
Attempts to reach NEHUSU president Sandy Sohtun for his response to the allegations were unsuccessful.

