Panchayat elections: Assam BJP to unveil manifesto on April 26

Guwahati, April 25: The Assam BJP will unveil the party’s panchayat election manifesto at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhavan, the party’s headquarters, here on Saturday.

Party sources said the manifesto, to be unveiled by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the presence of state BJP president Dilip Saikia, would provide a comprehensive roadmap for the future development and progress of rural communities in the state.

Notably, the party has intensified its election campaign across the state in preparation for the panchayat elections to be held next month in two phases – May 2 and May 7.

The party has already organised a series of election rallies across the state.

“In preparing the manifesto, the party has consulted informed citizens of the state, seeking their valuable feedback. Based on these consultations, the manifesto has been crafted with promises that will resonate with people from all walks of life across the state,” Manoj Baruah, chief spokesperson of the state BJP, said.

He exuded hope that the commitments made in the document would be widely accepted and embraced by the public at all levels.

Special initiatives, aimed at advancing the state’s rural economy, institutions and social systems, will be announced at the unveiling event of the manifesto.

Additionally, 13 individuals who have made exceptional contributions to rural development, will be honoured.