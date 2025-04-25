Friday, April 25, 2025
News AlertREGIONAL

Panchayat elections: Assam BJP to unveil manifesto on April 26

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

Guwahati, April 25: The Assam BJP will unveil the party’s panchayat election manifesto at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhavan, the party’s headquarters, here on Saturday.

Party sources said the manifesto, to be unveiled by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the presence of state BJP president Dilip Saikia, would provide a comprehensive roadmap for the future development and progress of rural communities in the state.

Notably, the party has intensified its election campaign across the state in preparation for the panchayat elections to be held next month in two phases – May 2 and May 7.

The party has already organised a series of election rallies across the state.

“In preparing the manifesto, the party has consulted informed citizens of the state, seeking their valuable feedback. Based on these consultations, the manifesto has been crafted with promises that will resonate with people from all walks of life across the state,” Manoj Baruah, chief spokesperson of the state BJP, said.

He exuded hope that the commitments made in the document would be widely accepted and embraced by the public at all levels.

Special initiatives, aimed at advancing the state’s rural economy, institutions and social systems, will be announced at the unveiling event of the manifesto.

Additionally, 13 individuals who have made exceptional contributions to rural development, will be honoured.

Previous article
USTM signs MOU with UGC for quality enhancement
Next article
MSCPCR Chairperson Agatha wants in toto implementation of child safety guidelines in schools

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Diplomatic reset with Pakistan would be a lose-lose game for Bangladesh

New Delhi, April 25: "Unforeseen circumstances" have forced Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to...
INTERNATIONAL

US supports India’s ‘hunt’ for those behind ‘horrific Islamist terrorist attack’ in Pahalgam, says Gabbard

Washington, April 25:  Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence (DNI), on Friday said that the United States supports...
NATIONAL

National Herald case: Delhi court declines to take cognisance of ED’s charge sheet against Sonia, Rahul

New Delhi, April 25: A court here on Friday declined to issue notice to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson...
MEGHALAYA

MSCPCR Chairperson Agatha wants in toto implementation of child safety guidelines in schools

SHILLONG, April 25: Meghalaya State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) Chairperson Agatha K Sangma has called...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Diplomatic reset with Pakistan would be a lose-lose game for Bangladesh

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 25: "Unforeseen circumstances" have forced Pakistan's...

US supports India’s ‘hunt’ for those behind ‘horrific Islamist terrorist attack’ in Pahalgam, says Gabbard

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, April 25:  Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence...

National Herald case: Delhi court declines to take cognisance of ED’s charge sheet against Sonia, Rahul

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 25: A court here on Friday...
Load more

Popular news

Diplomatic reset with Pakistan would be a lose-lose game for Bangladesh

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 25: "Unforeseen circumstances" have forced Pakistan's...

US supports India’s ‘hunt’ for those behind ‘horrific Islamist terrorist attack’ in Pahalgam, says Gabbard

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, April 25:  Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence...

National Herald case: Delhi court declines to take cognisance of ED’s charge sheet against Sonia, Rahul

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 25: A court here on Friday...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge