Friday, April 25, 2025
PM to visit Assam in Sept; launch slew of infra projects: Himanta

By: Special Correspondent

Guwahati, April 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Assam in September this year to inaugurate a slew of infrastructure and cultural projects, including the launch of a Rs 4,200-crore bio-refinery to promote green energy, create rural employment and sustain industrial development in the Northeast.

Informing mediapersons about the Prime Minister’s visit, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the bio-refinery, built by NRL at a cost of about Rs 4,200 crore, would produce ethanol from bamboo, making it the first facility of its kind in the country.

“Prime Minister Modi had laid the foundation stone for the project in 2019,” the chief minister said.

Sarma also informed that the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika with year-long celebration would be observed across Assam. “The Prime Minister has accepted the state government’s invitation to attend the inaugural celebration in Guwahati as chief guest,” Sarma said.

A commemorative coin in honour of Bhupen Hazarika has also been proposed by the state government.

Sarma also announced the formation of a new company — Assam Fertiliser and Chemical Company Limited — with an investment of Rs 10,600 crore to revitalise the Namrup fertiliser plant.

The equity structure for the new entity will include a 40 percent stake from the state government, 11 percent from Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corporation Limited (BVCL), 18 percent each from National Fertilisers Limited and Oil India Limited, and 13 percent from Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited (HURL).

He however said that the BVCL would continue to operate alongside the new company, and a decision on a possible merger would be taken within the next six years. The Centre has assured continued support to BVCL so it remains operational,” Sarma told mediapersons.

The chief minister also informed that a new airport in Borjhar here, built by the Adani Group, is expected to be inaugurated in October this year, with work on the Aerocity project to begin on the same day.

In regard to the Guwahati-Silchar Express Highway via Umiam (Barapani), being developed at a cost of Rs 25,000 crore, he said work on the project, which would minimise travel time between the two cities, was underway.

Previous article
World leaders head to Rome for funeral of Pope Francis
Next article
USTM signs MOU with UGC for quality enhancement

