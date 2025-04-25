Retired Teachers’ Plight: A Plea for Timely Pension Implementation

Editor,

Through your esteemed daily, we bring to light the dire situation of retired teachers of schools and colleges under the Deficit Grant-in-Aid system in our state. Despite their decades-long service, they face financial hardship due to delays in implementing the pension scheme under the Centralized Provident Fund.

The Education Department’s directive (Letter No. DSEL/SEC-NG/MISC/8/2023/115, dated Shillong, 21st November 2024) to transfer CPF accounts to the Meghalaya Non-Government School and Colleges Centralized Pension and Provident Fund has left many without a steady income. Moreover, teachers employed under this system did not receive their salary from the month following their retirement, adding to their hardship. The Teachers’ Provident Fund was their only hope for survival and supporting their families. Now, with the transfer of their entire accumulated CPF amount to the centralized fund, they are left without any means to meet their basic needs and medical expenses.

We urge the authorities to expedite the pension scheme implementation and provide a tangible timeline. Timely action would alleviate financial hardships and acknowledge the contributions of these dedicated educators. We hope for immediate action to ensure the well-being of our retired teachers.

Yours etc.,

J. Chhetry,

Via email

On banning porn sites

Editor,

Referring to the Shillong Times report under the captions; ‘Ban porn sites: Mahila Cong Urge CM’ (ST April 18, 2025) I, the undersigned fully support the views expressed by the Mahila Congress. Free access to porn sites has adversely and dangerously affected the minds and behaviour of today’s youth. No wonder we see around us the degradation of moral values due to the harm done to today’s generation by immoral web sites. It is a common sight to observe youths in street corners, playgrounds and parks spending hours immersing themselves in surfing obscene sites which necessarily affect their positive thinking and mode of behaviour. In law ‘obscene’ generally refers to materials or acts considered offensive and indecent which often depict sexually explicit scenes to the public and violate the community standards of decency. I appeal to all parents, responsible citizens and Dorbar Shnong to raise their voices in solidarity and with one voice to urge the banning of all immoral websites.

Yours etc.,

AS Mawlong,

Via email

Condolences for terror victims

Editor,

The members of Police Bazar Welfare Society, express our heartfelt and deepest condolences and profound grief over the brutal and inhuman murder of Innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir by terrorists. This heinous act of violence is not only a grave tragedy but a black spot on civilisation and a heartbreaking moment for the entire nation. Such acts of terror have no place in a civilized society and must be condemned by one and all in the strongest terms.

We pray for the eternal peace of the departed souls. May God grant strength and courage to members of the bereaved family during this time of immense sorrow. We also extend our unwavering support to the efforts of the armed and security forces in restoring peace and ensuring justice.

Yours etc.,

SL Singhania,

Via email

East Khasi Hills DSC Results, 2025

Editor,

I am writing to express my concerns and doubts regarding the recently declared results for the posts of LDA & Grade IV of DSC East Khasi Hills District. As a concerned citizen from this district, I am disappointed to see that the selection process seems to have several discrepancies. The main issues are that the marks obtained by candidates in the written exams and personal interviews are not displayed, making it difficult for us to understand the selection criteria. It also appears that candidates from outside the district have been preferred over candidates from our East Khasi Hills District. This raises questions about the fairness and transparency of the selection process because it has clearly stated that preference would be given to the candidates of its own district in the advertisement. Therefore, I would kindly request the Deputy Commissioner and Chairman, District Selection Committee, East Khasi Hills District to clarify and provide detailed marks of all the candidates who had appeared in the written examination. Language test, and personal interviews and also the district of origin of the selected candidates and also those who are not selected in the personal interview need to be made public. I hope you will look into these concerns and take necessary actions to ensure transparency and fairness in the recruitment process.

Yours etc.,

Rueben Syiemlieh,

Via email

Equal Justice for all regions must be India’s priority

Editor,

The recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir was a horrific act of violence and must be unquestionably condemned by all. Targeting civilians is inexcusable, and I commend the Indian government for its swift action in countering the terrorists responsible for these killings.

But what saddens me most is the stark difference in the response of the government when tragedies like these take place in the Northeast. Repeatedly, justice is postponed or even denied. The 2021 Nagaland Oting massacre when 13 innocent civilians were shot dead by security personnel and the Government denial to go ahead with any criminal proceedings against them. The 2022 Meghalaya Mukroh firing when six civilians were killed by Assam police and the continued Manipur conflict also bring to light this trend of apathy. There have been numerous atrocities perpetrated by the Indian armed forces in North East region in the past, but until now, in the majority of instances the victims have not yet seen justice.

This trend of differential treatment is a basic challenge to our commitment to equality before law. Can we seriously say we are one nation when the devaluation of human life seems to depend on where you are? The Constitution provides equal protection to all citizens, yet these differences imply that some Indians are more equal than others.

I appeal to the Indian government to drop this discriminatory policy and maintain equal rights for all citizens, regardless of race, religion, or region. Pain has no majority or minority but is felt by everyone. The country needs to insist on consistent accountability and fairness in the quest for justice.

Yours etc.,

Carmel Fedrick Malngiang,

Sohra