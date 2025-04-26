Railway infra, Kashmiri Pandits on terror target; security forces on alert

Srinagar, April 24: Security forces are on high alert after inputs suggested that terrorists are “actively planning” an attack on vulnerable railway infrastructure, Kashmiri Pandits and non-locals working in the Valley, officials said.

The inputs were received after the deadly Pahalgam attack on April 22, in which 26 people, mainly tourists, were gunned down by terrorists.

The intelligence inputs suggest that terrorists are actively planning an audacious attack on non-locals, Kashmiri Pandits and security personnel in the coming days, they said.

The officials said railway infrastructure remains a vulnerable target, as many railway staff in the Valley are non-local.

The Railway security personnel, who frequently move outside their barracks in local markets, have been asked to refrain from doing so as this may increase their “vulnerability”, they said.

The officials said these personnel have been warned to curtail such movements with “immediate effect” to ensure their safety.

A warning has also been issued that Pakistan’s espionage agency ISI is planning to execute targeted attacks on Kashmir Pandits and police personnel in Srinagar and Ganderbal districts. (PTI)