Sports Snippets

Khushi, Tikam among Indians in semis in U-15 & U-17 Boxing
AMMAN, (Jordan) April 25: Khushi Chand and Tikam Singh were among the Indians boxers who reached the semifinals o being held here.Khushi (46 kg),forced an early end to her quarterfinal bout against Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Hong Yen after out-boxing her.Tikam (52 kg) got the better of Palestine’s Othman Diab in his last-eight contest, which also ended early.In the men’s section, Ambekar Meetei (48 kg), Udham Singh (54 kg), and Rahul Gariya (57 kg) won by unanimous 5-0 decisions, while Aman Dev (50 kg) edged past Jordan’s Osamah Al-Khaldi 3-2 in a tight bout.Jiya (48 kg) defeated Vietnam’s Thi Ru Na Dinh for a 5-0 win while Jannat (54 kg) overpowered Ukraine’s Anhelina Rumiantseva 4-1. (PTI)

Results:
Men’s U-17 (Quarterfinals): 44-46 kg: Dhruv Kharb (IND) lost to Mykhailo Sydorenko (UKR) – WP 0:5; 48 kg: Ambekar Meetei Lairenlakpam (IND) def. Tymofii Oleksiienko (UKR) – WP 5:0; 50 kg: Aman Dev (IND) def. Osamah Al-Khaldi (JOR) – WP 3:2; 52 kg: Tikam Singh (IND) def. Othman Diab (PLE) – RSC R2; 54 kg: Udham Singh Raghav (IND) def. Ryusei Kitamura (JPN) – WP 5:0; 57 kg: Rahul Gariya (IND) def. Mohammad Alarabati (PLE) – WP 5:0.Women’s U-17 (Quarterfinals): 44-46 kg: Khushi Chand (IND) def. Nguyen Thi Hong Yen (VIE) – RSC R2; 48 kg: Jiya (IND) def. Thi Ru Na Dinh (VIE) – WP 5:0; 52 kg: Samiksha Pradeep Singh (IND) lost to Runa Ito (JPN) – WP 1:4; 54 kg: Jannat (IND) def. Anhelina Rumiantseva (UKR) – WP 4:1; 57 kg: Radhamani Longjam (IND) lost to Indira Kydyrmoldaeva (KAZ) – WP 1:4.

Footballer gets 14-month jail sentence for causing death of cyclist
LEEDS, April 25: from a third-division English club was sentenced to 14 months in prison Thursday for causing the death of a cyclist three years ago, West Yorkshire police said.Lucas Akins, a forward for League One team Mansfield, was driving a Mercedes when it struck 33-year-old cyclist Adrian Daniel at an intersection near Huddersfield on March 17, 2022. Daniel died 10 days later.Akins, 36, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court after having previously admitted causing a death by careless or inconsiderate driving.Akins, who played in Mansfield’s game on Monday, was also disqualified from driving for a year.“The club is considering its position with regards to Lucas and will be making no further comment at this stage,” Mansfield said in a statement that also offered “sincere and deepest condolences to the family of Adrian Daniel.” Daniel’s wife, Savanna, said in a statement after sentencing that “three years of hell, three years of avoidance and adding further to my trauma has finally come to a close today with Akins’ sentencing,” according to the West Yorkshire police announcement.Akins has made several appearances for the Grenada national team. (PTI)

