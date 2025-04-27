Sunday, April 27, 2025
Cong calling terrorists gunmen for appeasement politics: BJP's Pradeep Bhandari

By: Agencies

New Delhi, April 27 : BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Congress for indulging in appeasement politics and calling the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack gunmen instead of terrorists.

Talking to IANS, Bhandari spoke about the Congress “dubious” nature.

On Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s statement that the country is living with the impacts of the partition, the BJP leader said Congress is playing good cop, bad cop. It is hesitant to blame Pakistan government for the terrorist attack just for the appeasement politics.

Elaborating on the fact, the BJP leader said: “Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in an all-party meeting said that they are with the government in the fight against terror. However, Congress’ left and right hands give diverse statements.”

Stepping up the attack, Bhandari claimed that Congress leaders call the victims of the terror attack liars and mention terrorists as gunmen.

Claiming that the Congress’ intentions are exposed, he said: “During the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack also, the party blamed the majority Hindu population for the dastardly act, not Pakistan.”

“Do not stoop so low that you (Congress) cannot even utter a word against terrorists who attacked the soul of the country,” he said.

Making a fervent appeal to the Congress not to play politics, he said,” Unite and work in the country’s interests.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is ready to give a befitting reply to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

Notably, acting tough against terror and its backers, India has suspended the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan and cancelled the visas of its nationals residing here.

The Union Home Ministry, in its advisory issued to all states, directed them to identify all Pakistani nationals and send them back.

The terror attack has drawn worldwide condemnation and global leaders have extended support to India to uproot terrorism.

–IANS

