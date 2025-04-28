Monday, April 28, 2025
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Assam Opp alliance condemns attack on Cong leaders

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

Guwahati, April 28: The Axom Sommilito Morcha (United Opposition Forum), an alliance of regional and Left parties in Assam, on Monday condemned the attack on Congress leaders, MP Pradyut Bordoloi, MLA Sibamoni Bora, and NSUI national secretary Mohsin Khan, at Dhing in Nagaon district on Sunday.

In a joint statement to the media, Morcha president and MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan and general secretary and Assam Jatiya Parishad president Lurinjyoti Gogoi stated that Assam traditionally had no association with political violence.

“Our political history has been marked by healthy competition, rivalry and friendship. The environment of treating political opponents as enemies was something we only read about happening in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and some other states. Sadly, that culture has now been imported to Assam,” the leaders claimed.

The alliance leaders further argued that had the law enforcement agencies taken strong and prompt action against earlier incidents of sporadic political violence, such episodes would not have escalated.

The Opposition alliance demanded immediate arrest of the perpetrators of Sunday’s attack to prevent such political violence from spreading further in Assam.

It may be recalled that the Opposition alliance was formed in September 2021 with the aim of uniting regional and left forces against the BJP. Initially, the Congress was a constituent of the alliance. However, Congress withdrew from the alliance during the Behali Assembly by-election in Assam.

According to the alliance leaders, discussions are now underway with the Congress, and the latter is likely to rejoin the alliance after the ongoing panchayat elections in the state.

Previous article
President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Bhushan Award to actor Ajith Kumar

Related articles

NATIONAL

President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Bhushan Award to actor Ajith Kumar

Chennai, April 28" President Droupadi Murmu on Monday presented the prestigious Padma Bhushan Award to actor Ajith Kumar...
NATIONAL

Tragedy amid triumph: Father dies celebrating daughter’s UPSC success

Yavatmal (Maharashtra), April 28: What began as a joyous celebration for a family in Vagad (Ijara), Mahagaon Taluka,...
NATIONAL

Attack on MP’s convoy: Assam CM refutes Cong allegation

Guwahati, April 28: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has refuted Opposition Congress’ allegation of BJP-backed goons attacking...
MEGHALAYA

NEHUSU president Sandy Sohtun arrested: Police

Shillong, April 28: East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem today informed that the president of NEHUSU Sandy Sohtun...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Bhushan Award to actor Ajith Kumar

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, April 28" President Droupadi Murmu on Monday presented...

Tragedy amid triumph: Father dies celebrating daughter’s UPSC success

NATIONAL 0
Yavatmal (Maharashtra), April 28: What began as a joyous...

Attack on MP’s convoy: Assam CM refutes Cong allegation

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, April 28: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...
Load more

Popular news

President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Bhushan Award to actor Ajith Kumar

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, April 28" President Droupadi Murmu on Monday presented...

Tragedy amid triumph: Father dies celebrating daughter’s UPSC success

NATIONAL 0
Yavatmal (Maharashtra), April 28: What began as a joyous...

Attack on MP’s convoy: Assam CM refutes Cong allegation

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, April 28: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge