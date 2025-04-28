Monday, April 28, 2025
NATIONAL

In this image posted on X on Sunday, Assam Rifles’ first woman dog handler Riflewoman Sreelakshmi PV is seen with her dog during training. (PTI)

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Previous article
National Nuggets

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Alarming rise in POCSO cases in East Khasi Hills

SHILLONG, April 27: A total of 86 POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) cases have been registered...
MEGHALAYA

Govt using Rs 546-cr ADB loan to upgrade 65 schools, 10 ITIs

NEW DELHI, April 27: A Rs 546-crore loan sanctioned by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) last year for...
MEGHALAYA

Gauhati University students’ union condemns assault of NEHU faculty

SHILLONG, April 27: The Post Graduate Students’ Union (PGSU) of Gauhati University has expressed deep shock and dismay...
MEGHALAYA

Illegal mining: VPP wants ED to conduct raids in coal-rich districts

SHILLONG, April 27: After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) uncovered rampant coal mining under inhuman conditions in South Garo...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Alarming rise in POCSO cases in East Khasi Hills

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 27: A total of 86 POCSO (Protection...

Govt using Rs 546-cr ADB loan to upgrade 65 schools, 10 ITIs

MEGHALAYA 0
NEW DELHI, April 27: A Rs 546-crore loan sanctioned...

Gauhati University students’ union condemns assault of NEHU faculty

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 27: The Post Graduate Students’ Union (PGSU)...
Load more

Popular news

Alarming rise in POCSO cases in East Khasi Hills

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 27: A total of 86 POCSO (Protection...

Govt using Rs 546-cr ADB loan to upgrade 65 schools, 10 ITIs

MEGHALAYA 0
NEW DELHI, April 27: A Rs 546-crore loan sanctioned...

Gauhati University students’ union condemns assault of NEHU faculty

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 27: The Post Graduate Students’ Union (PGSU)...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge