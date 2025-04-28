NEHUSU president Sandy Sohtun arrested: Police

Shillong, April 28: East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem today informed that the president of NEHUSU Sandy Sohtun has been arrested in connection with the recent assault of a professor in NEHU. He was arrested after NEHU Assistant Professor Dr Alok Singh filed an FIR alleging assault on him.

Meanwhile police also said as of now they have not found any pakistani national residing in Shillong or in East Khasi Hills district. Syiem however Said that they are going through their records to find out if any Pakistani nationals are residing here.

The Central Government has asked all Pakistani nationals to leave the country following the recent Pahalgam terror attack