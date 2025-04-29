‘Blood in river’ rant: Owaisi slams Bilawal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, April 28: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday criticised Pakistani politician Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for his “blood would flow in rivers” remark, reminding him of the killing of his mother, Benazir Bhutto, by home-grown terrorists.

He also referred to former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi as a “joker” for his statement on the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists.

The Hyderabad MP said Pakistan should be placed on the ‘grey list’ of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and advocated for cyber attacks against the neighbouring nation.

When asked about Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s statement against India following its withdrawal from the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), Owaisi remarked that Bhutto-Zardari should question who was responsible for his mother’s death, emphasising that “she was killed by such homegrown terrorists.” (PTI)

‘Let us stay or send us in body bags’

Bandipora, April 28: Pakistani wives of ex-militants rehabilitated here have asserted they would rather die than return to their old country.

The Pakistani women, who had come to Kashmir under the 2010 rehabilitation policy for former ultras, have pleaded the government to allow them to stay or send them in “body bags.” Alyza Rafiq, married to an ex-militant, came to Kashmir in 2013 under the then-chief minister Omar Abdullah’s policy that enabled the rehabilitation of ultras who had gone to Pakistan or Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir for arms training, but abjured violence and wanted to return to the valley.

Living at present in this north Kashmir district, Rafiq said police have told her to leave the country. “We have been asked to leave the country. I have three children. They have told me to leave my youngest daughter here. She is little, how can I leave her here!” Rafiq told. “How can I leave my husband here. I have built a house here. We came here because of the government’s policy . What have we done? What is our fault in this? We have election card, Aadhar card. I have voted in elections,” she said. With tears rolling down her cheeks, Rafiqa appealed to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to let them live in Kashmir. (Agencies)