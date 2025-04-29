Tuesday, April 29, 2025
EconomyNATIONALNews Alert

India’s gold demand crosses 800 tonnes in 2024: Report

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Mumbai, April 29: India’s gold demand surged past 800 tonnes in 2024, driven by a rise in jewellery consumption and increased investments in gold exchange traded funds (ETFs), according to a new report released on Tuesday.

The report by Zerodha Fund House revealed that India was the world’s largest consumer of gold jewellery in 2024, with total consumption reaching 563 tonnes. The value of this consumption was estimated at around Rs 3.6 lakh crore. Gold continues to hold a significant place in Indian culture, particularly during weddings and other auspicious occasions, where its use is widespread.

Apart from jewellery, Indians are also investing heavily in gold in the form of bars and coins. In 2024, the country purchased 239 tonnes of gold in bar and coin form, valued at approximately Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

This marks a 60 per cent increase compared to 2023, making India the second-largest investor in gold bars and coins globally. The report also highlighted that Indian investors are increasingly showing interest in gold ETFs. Over the past five years, gold ETF holdings in India have grown from 21 tonnes to 63 tonnes.

Meanwhile, a recent report from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) pointed out that gold-backed ETFs have seen strong inflows both in India and globally. In the first quarter of 2025, net inflows into gold ETFs reached $21 billion, equivalent to 226 tonnes — the highest since the second quarter of 2020. According to the NSE, gold outperformed all other asset classes in FY25, delivering a 41 per cent return in dollar terms.

“India reflected this shift, with the RBI ranking as the third-largest official buyer over the past three and five years, and gold now making up over 11 per cent of its forex reserves,” said the stock exchange in its report on Monday. The surge in gold prices is largely attributed to global economic uncertainty, which has led many investors to turn to gold as a safe-haven asset.

IANS

Previous article
If we think being in majority will protect us, we will be wiped out: K’taka RSS leader on Pahalgam attack

Related articles

NATIONAL

If we think being in majority will protect us, we will be wiped out: K’taka RSS leader on Pahalgam attack

Mangaluru (Karnataka), April 29: Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat has stated that “if we...
NATIONAL

Meghalaya govt signs MoU for integration of Garo and Khasi language in digital platform

Shillong, April 29: In a landmark step towards linguistic inclusion and technological advancement, the Meghalaya government signed a...
News Alert

IPL 2025: With Suryavanshi’s rise, cricket in India won’t be the same again, feels Ajay Jadeja

New Delhi, April 29: Former India batter Ajay Jadeja feels that Rajasthan Royals batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi's rise will...
NATIONAL

India blocks X account of Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

New Delhi, April 29: The Central government on Tuesday blocked the X account of Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

If we think being in majority will protect us, we will be wiped out: K’taka RSS leader on Pahalgam attack

NATIONAL 0
Mangaluru (Karnataka), April 29: Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)...

Meghalaya govt signs MoU for integration of Garo and Khasi language in digital platform

NATIONAL 0
Shillong, April 29: In a landmark step towards linguistic...

IPL 2025: With Suryavanshi’s rise, cricket in India won’t be the same again, feels Ajay Jadeja

News Alert 0
New Delhi, April 29: Former India batter Ajay Jadeja...
Load more

Popular news

If we think being in majority will protect us, we will be wiped out: K’taka RSS leader on Pahalgam attack

NATIONAL 0
Mangaluru (Karnataka), April 29: Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)...

Meghalaya govt signs MoU for integration of Garo and Khasi language in digital platform

NATIONAL 0
Shillong, April 29: In a landmark step towards linguistic...

IPL 2025: With Suryavanshi’s rise, cricket in India won’t be the same again, feels Ajay Jadeja

News Alert 0
New Delhi, April 29: Former India batter Ajay Jadeja...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge