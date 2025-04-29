Tuesday, April 29, 2025
IPL 2025: With Suryavanshi’s rise, cricket in India won’t be the same again, feels Ajay Jadeja

By: Agencies

New Delhi, April 29: Former India batter Ajay Jadeja feels that Rajasthan Royals batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s rise will act as a catalyst in country’s cricketing landscape to encourage more teenagers to begin their international career at a very young age.

Suryavanshi’s played a historic knock of 101 and became the youngest ever to score a century in both IPL and T20 cricket. He also became the fastest Indian batter to reach the three-figure mark in the IPL as well as T20 cricket. The 14-year-old achieved the feat in 35 balls against Gujarat Titans and powered Rajasthan Royals to an eight-wicket win in Jaipur on Monday.

“Some shots he played – you have to first dream of them before you can execute them. For a 14-year-old to think like that is unbelievable. Go back to the first ball he faced three matches ago against Shardul Thakur – he showed then that he belonged. When he got out after scoring 30 that day, he was visibly emotional, almost in tears, but within minutes he was smiling again in the dugout. The ability to overcome emotions at 14 is massive. His mindset is special. I’m not directly comparing it, but just like MS Dhoni’s arrival changed belief among kids from smaller towns, this moment could change how every 14–15-year-old across India imagines their journey. Cricket in India won’t be the same again,” Jadeja said JioHotstar.

The veteran cricketer reflected emotionally on Suryavanshi’s innings, calling it every cricketer’s dream. The teenager’s knock included 11 sixes and seven fours to have a memorable outing on his second home game at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

“I don’t have the vocabulary to fully explain the emotions I’m feeling. I’ll try to put it this way: every one of us who played cricket dreamt of moments like this in our drawing rooms or local grounds. At 14 or 15, we all dreamt differently, but this is what you dream about – to go out and live it in the IPL against players with such experience and talent.

“It’s not just the technique or the bowling attacks he faced – it’s the mindset that stands out. The belief to carry on even after the high of that over, the ability to stay in the moment, to keep flowing without hesitation – that’s what truly blows me away. Physical skills can be found, but for a 14-year-old to believe in himself like this is extraordinary. Even if someone says it was just his lucky day, what he has shown is something else,” Jadeja said. With three wins in 10 games, Rajasthan Royals sit at eighth spot in the points table and will next host Mumbai Indians in Jaipur on Thursday. –IANS ab/bc

Previous article
India blocks X account of Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif
Next article
Meghalaya govt signs MoU for integration of Garo and Khasi language in digital platform

