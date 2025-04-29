Tuesday, April 29, 2025
MEGHALAYA

NEHUSU chief in 7-day judicial custody in faculty assault case

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 28: The East Khasi Hills police on Monday arrested NEHU Students’ Union (NEHUSU) president Sandy Sohtun in connection with the alleged assault of Dr. Alok Kumar Singh, an Assistant Professor in the university’s Hindi Department, on April 24.
Sohtun was later produced before a local court and remanded in seven-day judicial custody.
Leaders and members of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) accompanied Sohtun during his court appearance.
Earlier, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem confirmed that Sohtun had been taken into custody following an FIR filed by Dr. Singh.
Syiem further stated that the investigation is ongoing and that all individuals involved in the assault will be arrested.
In his FIR filed at the Mawkynroh police outpost on April 25, Dr. Singh alleged that the NEHUSU president and five others forcibly entered his chamber, brutally assaulted him, and threatened to kill him by holding a scissor to his neck.
Syiem reiterated that investigations are under way and that efforts are on to apprehend all other accused persons.

