Habemus Finem: Reflecting on the Legacy of Pope Francis

By Aiban B Nongrum

It was on Easter Sunday that the faithful in St. Peter’s Square and around the globe saw him for the last time, giving his blessing “Urbi et Orbi (to the city and the world)”. Despite his fragile state, his heart was still evidently with the people when he appeared on the Pope’s mobile around the Square. None of us suspected that would be his last. Today, as we bid farewell to him, to be laid to rest in the Basilica of St. Mary Major, outside the Vatican, let us reflect on the legacy of this leader.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina in 1936, he has left a profound legacy since his election in 2013. He brought a new meaning to the Papacy, rooted in humility and a compassionate approach.

He showed and taught us that even in a powerful office, there is no harm in being humble. After his election, all eyes were on the balcony with its huge red curtain. Many expected him to emerge like past popes, wrapped in red velvet. Instead, he appeared in a simple white cassock with a pectoral cross, saying “Buona sera” (Good evening). He spoke warmly, as if to close friends. What’s particularly touching is his request for the crowd to pray for and bless him before he imparted blessings as Vicar of Christ.

There are many instances that showcase his humility. During his inaugural mass, when cardinals came forward to greet him, he rose from his seat and refused their genuflection. Another significant event was when he bent down to kiss the feet of the leaders of South Sudan, asking for peace in the midst of civil war.

He is also the Pope who looks beyond the walls of the Vatican and genuinely cares for the poor and the marginalized. He didn’t just speak about it; he acted on it. As a cardinal, in Argentina he would visit slums and eat with the poor, continuing this practice even as Pope. He chose to live in a modest guest house rather than the Apostolic Palace and ride in a Fiat rather than a limousine, demonstrating his desire to be poor and humble.

He is a compassionate person who thinks the Church must move towards inclusion and discernment. He chose to break with tradition and wash the feet of inmates in prisons, which he did even last year while in a wheelchair. When asked about homosexual priests, he clearly stated, “When a person is gay and seeks God… who am I to judge?” This brought comfort to many faithful homosexual Catholics who had felt left out by the Church for a long time. He also spoke out on issues affecting divorced Catholics, communion for remarried couples, and the role of women in the Church. The recent document “Fiducia Supplicans,” which allows priests to give blessings to same-sex couples, is another example of his progressive and inclusive approach.

Pope Francis is also a reformer within the Vatican. From the start of his papacy, he signalled his intention to reform the Roman Curia. He appointed women to leading positions in some dicasteries and established a Council of Cardinals to advise him on key Church matters and implement structural changes aimed at transparency and accountability. One notable member of this council is our own Archbishop Emeritus Oswald Gracias.

He also confronted the sexual abuse scandal in the Church, meeting with survivors and victims in various countries and seeking their forgiveness. Furthermore, he took disciplinary action against bishops who neglected their responsibilities in addressing the crisis.

He has been a strong advocate for caring for the environment, as outlined in his encyclical letter “Laudato Si’” in 2015. He called on all people, not just Catholics, to care for “our common home.” His advocacy for peace and dialogue was evident even in his final moments, as he called for a ceasefire and chose peace over conflict. He sparked a renewed dialogue within the Church and beyond. His focus on synodality—governing through listening and collaboration—has had a major impact on the Church’s role and identity.

One of Pope Francis’s lesser-known qualities is his sense of humour. Listening to his catechesis, speeches, and accounts from those who have met him, he is definitely a man full of humor. I recall when a reporter asked him about his health in 2022, and he exclaimed, “I’m still alive!” Another time, when he chose to ride in a popemobile without side bulletproof shields, and was asked if it wasn’t a concern, he replied, “At my age, I don’t have much to lose.”

Pope Francis’s approach has been progressive, energizing some of us progressive Catholics but also drawing criticism for ambiguity. Nonetheless, he has undeniably redefined what it means to be Pope in the 21st century, calling the Church to a more grounded compassion and inclusion. His service is truly commendable, and his influence on the Church and the world will certainly endure.