Wednesday, April 30, 2025
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Habemus Finem: Reflecting on the Legacy of Pope Francis

By: PUBLIC

Date:

Share post:

By Aiban B Nongrum

It was on Easter Sunday that the faithful in St. Peter’s Square and around the globe saw him for the last time, giving his blessing “Urbi et Orbi (to the city and the world)”. Despite his fragile state, his heart was still evidently with the people when he appeared on the Pope’s mobile around the Square. None of us suspected that would be his last. Today, as we bid farewell to him, to be laid to rest in the Basilica of St. Mary Major, outside the Vatican, let us reflect on the legacy of this leader.
Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina in 1936, he has left a profound legacy since his election in 2013. He brought a new meaning to the Papacy, rooted in humility and a compassionate approach.
He showed and taught us that even in a powerful office, there is no harm in being humble. After his election, all eyes were on the balcony with its huge red curtain. Many expected him to emerge like past popes, wrapped in red velvet. Instead, he appeared in a simple white cassock with a pectoral cross, saying “Buona sera” (Good evening). He spoke warmly, as if to close friends. What’s particularly touching is his request for the crowd to pray for and bless him before he imparted blessings as Vicar of Christ.
There are many instances that showcase his humility. During his inaugural mass, when cardinals came forward to greet him, he rose from his seat and refused their genuflection. Another significant event was when he bent down to kiss the feet of the leaders of South Sudan, asking for peace in the midst of civil war.
He is also the Pope who looks beyond the walls of the Vatican and genuinely cares for the poor and the marginalized. He didn’t just speak about it; he acted on it. As a cardinal, in Argentina he would visit slums and eat with the poor, continuing this practice even as Pope. He chose to live in a modest guest house rather than the Apostolic Palace and ride in a Fiat rather than a limousine, demonstrating his desire to be poor and humble.
He is a compassionate person who thinks the Church must move towards inclusion and discernment. He chose to break with tradition and wash the feet of inmates in prisons, which he did even last year while in a wheelchair. When asked about homosexual priests, he clearly stated, “When a person is gay and seeks God… who am I to judge?” This brought comfort to many faithful homosexual Catholics who had felt left out by the Church for a long time. He also spoke out on issues affecting divorced Catholics, communion for remarried couples, and the role of women in the Church. The recent document “Fiducia Supplicans,” which allows priests to give blessings to same-sex couples, is another example of his progressive and inclusive approach.
Pope Francis is also a reformer within the Vatican. From the start of his papacy, he signalled his intention to reform the Roman Curia. He appointed women to leading positions in some dicasteries and established a Council of Cardinals to advise him on key Church matters and implement structural changes aimed at transparency and accountability. One notable member of this council is our own Archbishop Emeritus Oswald Gracias.
He also confronted the sexual abuse scandal in the Church, meeting with survivors and victims in various countries and seeking their forgiveness. Furthermore, he took disciplinary action against bishops who neglected their responsibilities in addressing the crisis.
He has been a strong advocate for caring for the environment, as outlined in his encyclical letter “Laudato Si’” in 2015. He called on all people, not just Catholics, to care for “our common home.” His advocacy for peace and dialogue was evident even in his final moments, as he called for a ceasefire and chose peace over conflict. He sparked a renewed dialogue within the Church and beyond. His focus on synodality—governing through listening and collaboration—has had a major impact on the Church’s role and identity.
One of Pope Francis’s lesser-known qualities is his sense of humour. Listening to his catechesis, speeches, and accounts from those who have met him, he is definitely a man full of humor. I recall when a reporter asked him about his health in 2022, and he exclaimed, “I’m still alive!” Another time, when he chose to ride in a popemobile without side bulletproof shields, and was asked if it wasn’t a concern, he replied, “At my age, I don’t have much to lose.”
Pope Francis’s approach has been progressive, energizing some of us progressive Catholics but also drawing criticism for ambiguity. Nonetheless, he has undeniably redefined what it means to be Pope in the 21st century, calling the Church to a more grounded compassion and inclusion. His service is truly commendable, and his influence on the Church and the world will certainly endure.

Previous article
Beyond mere retaliation to Pahalgam terror

Related articles

SALANTINI JANERA

NEHUSU-ni prez-ko rim·anina chatro chatrirang jegala

SHILLONG: North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Students Union-ni president Sandy Sohtun-ko rim·anina aro NEHU campus-o sipai dolrangko donatanina...
SALANTINI JANERA

NH 127B-ko tarianio compensation gamchina GHYO dabia

TURA: Phulbari-oni Tura-ona National Highway (NH) 127B ramako tarianio, je biaprangkon ia ramao man·chapahachim, ia a·a nokgiparangna compensation-ko...
SALANTINI JANERA

Mediation-ni bidingo Training-ko ong·ata

TURA: Mongolbar salo, Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority (MSLSA)-ni gita Tikrikilla jolrango donggipa Nokmarang aro songni manderangna Mediation...
SALANTINI JANERA

Muster Roll Union-ni brigipa tom·bimonganiko ong·ata

TURA: All Meghalaya Muster Roll Workers Union (AMMRPWU)-ni changbrigipa tom·bimonganiko re·anggipa Sonibar salo, West Khasi Hills a·jani Nongstoin-o...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

NEHUSU-ni prez-ko rim·anina chatro chatrirang jegala

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Students Union-ni president...

NH 127B-ko tarianio compensation gamchina GHYO dabia

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Phulbari-oni Tura-ona National Highway (NH) 127B ramako tarianio,...

Mediation-ni bidingo Training-ko ong·ata

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Mongolbar salo, Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority (MSLSA)-ni...
Load more

Popular news

NEHUSU-ni prez-ko rim·anina chatro chatrirang jegala

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Students Union-ni president...

NH 127B-ko tarianio compensation gamchina GHYO dabia

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Phulbari-oni Tura-ona National Highway (NH) 127B ramako tarianio,...

Mediation-ni bidingo Training-ko ong·ata

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Mongolbar salo, Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority (MSLSA)-ni...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge