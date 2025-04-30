VPP’s Boycott of Railway Committee: A Missed Opportunity for Meghalaya

Editor,

The Voice of the People’s Party (VPP), a significant opposition force in Meghalaya’s political landscape, has made the controversial decision to sit out of the recently constituted All Party Committee on Railway Connectivity. While their concerns around unchecked influx and the protection of indigenous identity are undeniably valid and must be taken seriously, the party’s decision to completely abstain from participating in a crucial developmental dialogue is deeply disappointing and counterproductive.

The Meghalaya government’s move to form an inclusive, multi-party committee to examine railway connectivity in the state is not only timely, but necessary. The committee has been entrusted with evaluating potential railway lines, conducting cost-benefit analyses, taking into account the voices of all stakeholders. It’s a platform designed specifically to address the varied concerns—social, economic, and cultural, that come with any significant infrastructural development.

By refusing to take part in the committee, the VPP has chosen silence over constructive dialogue. This is not leadership, this is cowardice of the highest order. This is retreat. The issue of influx, as raised by the VPP, is indeed a major concern for Meghalaya, especially in the Khasi and Jaintia Hills. Protective mechanisms like the Inner Line Permit (ILP) and other regulatory frameworks deserve urgent discussion and implementation. However, these concerns should be brought to the table, not used as a reason to avoid the table entirely. One cannot influence a process by standing outside of it. If the VPP truly believes in safeguarding the interests of the indigenous population, then its place was within the committee, offering recommendations, raising objections, proposing solutions, and helping shape policies that balance development with protection. Dialogue, not detachment, is the way forward.

Their absence raises troubling questions: Is this a strategic move to distance themselves from complex governance issues? Or is it a sign of a party unwilling to engage unless all its terms are met in advance? Development in a democratic society requires negotiation, participation, and compromise. By opting out, the VPP has not only weakened their own voice in a vital issue affecting Meghalaya’s future, but also denied their voters a seat in one of the most important discussions of our time. Political responsibility doesn’t end with identifying problems—it must extend to being part of the solution.

If the VPP genuinely wants to safeguard Meghalaya’s identity and future, it should reconsider its approach. Dialogue, engagement, and collaboration with other stakeholders is not just advisable, it’s essential.

Yours etc;

Rishanlang Khongwir

Via email

Concerns Regarding the Decline of Honeybees in Khatar-shnong, Meghalaya

Editor,

I am writing to express my growing concern about the apparent decline in the honeybee population in our area of Khatar-shnong, East Khasi Hills. Over the past few years, many residents, including myself, have noticed a significant decrease in the number of bees in our gardens, forests, and around flowering plants and also the production of honeybee in the few years is much less compared to the past.

This decline is worrying for several reasons. Honeybees play a crucial role in our local ecosystem, acting as vital pollinators for many of the fruits, vegetables, and wild plants that are essential to our environment and, in some cases, our livelihoods. A reduction in their numbers could have a knock-on effect on agricultural yields and the biodiversity of our natural surroundings.

While the exact causes for this decline in Khatar-shnong are not yet fully understood, potential contributing factors could include habitat loss due to changing land use, the burning of forests for agriculture, the spread of diseases or parasites affecting bee colonies, and the impacts of climate change on flowering patterns. Some even attribute it to the growing number of mobile towers.

I urge the relevant authorities, the Agriculture and Horticulture Departments, and environmental agencies to investigate this issue with urgency. Understanding the specific reasons behind the declining honeybee population in our region is the first step towards implementing effective solutions. This could involve research into local bee health, promoting bee-friendly farming practices in the locality, supporting the creation of pollinator-friendly habitats, and raising awareness among the community about the importance of honeybees and how we can help protect them.

The health of our honeybee population is intrinsically linked to the health of our environment and our future. We must take proactive steps to understand and address this decline before it has more significant and lasting consequences for Khatar-shnong,

Yours etc.,

Shngainlang Khongshei,

Via email

Increasing cases of child sexual abuse

Editor,

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I wish to draw attention to a matter of grave concern—the increasing cases of child sexual abuse (CSA) in our country. Reports from the National Crime Records Bureau clearly indicate a disturbing upward trend in such crimes, which not only harm the physical health of the child but also deeply scar their emotional and mental well-being.

Despite having laws like the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the lack of proper implementation and awareness continues to hinder real progress. Many children remain silent victims due to fear, shame, or simply not knowing how to identify abuse. There is an urgent need to incorporate child safety education in schools, including lessons on good and bad touch, as part of the regular curriculum.

The government must also support NGOs and helplines that provide rescue and rehabilitation services to abused children. Fast-track courts for speedy justice, better child protection policies, and stricter monitoring of school staff and caregivers should be prioritized.

At the same time, families and communities must take active responsibility. Parents should create an open and trusting environment where children feel safe to speak up. Community-level awareness and vigilance can also go a long way in preventing such crimes.

CSA is not just a legal issue—it is a social crisis that demands collective action. Through your publication, I urge authorities and citizens alike to take concrete steps to protect our children and ensure a safer, more supportive environment for them to grow up in.

Yours etc.,

Thounaojam Linthoi,

Via email