3 arrested with stolen diesel

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, May 1: Three thieves along with about 230 litres of diesels stolen from three Reliance Jio mobile towers at Jirang village under  Patharkhmah Police Statio in Meghalaya were arrested by police in the wee hours of Thursday.

Police informed that at around 3 am on Thursday, a car was intercepted at Patharkhmah PWD Junction and 6 plastic Jerry cans filled with approximately 220-230 Litres of diesel were recovered from it.

The fuel was allegedly stolen from three nearby Reliance Jio mobile towers in Jirang village. Three occupants of the vehicle confessed to the theft and have been arrested.

The three accused are:  Refer Marsing of Mawtari Thaiang village, Robren Langi and Rishad Sylliang both of Umkra village. They are suspected to be involved in earlier theft cases from various mobile towers in the district.

The whole organized gang and customers of stolen diesels are being identified, by the police who have thank the good Samaritans for timely information which enabled the Patharkhmah PS team to mount a quick respons

