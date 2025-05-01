Thursday, May 1, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

GST collections surge to record high of Rs 2.37 lakh crore in April

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

New Delhi, May 1: India’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections surged to a record high of Rs 2.37 lakh crore during April, which represents a 12.6 per cent increase from Rs 2.10 lakh crore in the same month last year, official figures showed on Thursday.

The increase in GST collections was driven by the higher level of economic activity and better compliance, a senior official said. The GST revenue was Rs 2.10 lakh crore in April 2024, which was the second highest collection ever since the new tax regime came into effect on July 1, 2017.

GST collections from domestic transactions in April this year increased by 10.7 per cent to Rs 1.9 lakh crore, while revenue from imported goods shot up by 20.8 per cent to Rs 46,913 crore. Refunds issuance rose 48.3 per cent to Rs 27,341 crore during April. GST collections went up by 9.9 per cent to Rs 1.96 lakh crore during March this year compared to the same month of the previous year, reflecting the higher level of economic activity and better compliance.

Sequentially, the GST collections were 6.8 per cent higher than the Rs 1.84 lakh crore revenue recorded in February this year. Gross GST revenue in March included Rs 38,100 crore from Central GST, Rs 49,900 crore from State GST, Rs 95,900 crore from Integrated GST and Rs 12,300 crore from compensation cess.

In comparison, February saw Central GST collections at Rs 35,204 crore, State GST (Rs 43,704 crore), Integrated GST (Rs 90,870 crore), and compensation cess (Rs 13,868 crore). Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh were the top five contributors to GST collections in March.

Maharashtra paid Rs 31,534 crore in March, a 14 per cent increase compared to March last year, while Karnataka paid Rs 13,497 crore, a 4 per cent increase year-on-year. Gujarat contributed Rs 12,095 crore, a 6 per cent rise from March 2024. Tamil Nadu paid Rs 11,017 crore, reflecting a 7 per cent increase, while Uttar Pradesh collected Rs 9,956 crore, a 10 per cent year-on-year growth.

IANS

Previous article
Pakistan conducts military drills to showcase combat readiness, appoints ISI boss as NSA
Next article
WAVES summit: PM Modi bats for creative responsibility to uphold cultural integrity and instil positive values

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Will bring back golden days of prosperity in Bangladesh: Former PM Hasina

Dhaka, May 1: Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina on Thursday highlighted the current plight of all...
NATIONAL

‘India should not just kill but enter and stay’: Owaisi on Pahalgam attack

Hyderabad, May 1: Continuing his strong remarks against Pakistan, AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday...
NATIONAL

When Rishi Kapoor spoke about his first autograph

Mumbai, May 1: A video of the late actor Rishi Kapoor has resurfaced on the Internet, and it...
NATIONAL

Won’t spare a single terrorist: HM Amit Shah vows to avenge Pahalgam massacre

New Delhi, May 1: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday vowed to avenge the Pahalgam massacre and...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Will bring back golden days of prosperity in Bangladesh: Former PM Hasina

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, May 1: Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh...

‘India should not just kill but enter and stay’: Owaisi on Pahalgam attack

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, May 1: Continuing his strong remarks against Pakistan,...

When Rishi Kapoor spoke about his first autograph

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, May 1: A video of the late actor...
Load more

Popular news

Will bring back golden days of prosperity in Bangladesh: Former PM Hasina

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, May 1: Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh...

‘India should not just kill but enter and stay’: Owaisi on Pahalgam attack

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, May 1: Continuing his strong remarks against Pakistan,...

When Rishi Kapoor spoke about his first autograph

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, May 1: A video of the late actor...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge