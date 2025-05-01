NHRC asks 11 states to boost measures to prevent heat-related deaths

New Delhi, May 1: Amid rising heatwaves in the country, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday asked states in the northern, central and western parts to take immediate pre-emptive measures to prevent heat-related deaths.

Measures must be taken to help “the vulnerable people especially economically weaker sections, outdoor workers, the elderly, children, and the homeless, who are at risk due to the lack of adequate shelter and resources,” said the Commission.

In a letter to the Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan, the NHRC asked to provide the vulnerable with “shelters, supply of relief materials”.

As per NCRB data, 3,798 deaths were reported between 2018 to 2022 due to heat and sun strokes. The Commission emphasised the urgent need for integrated and inclusive measures, including “amending working hours and to opt standard procedures for treating heat-related illnesses”.

To mitigate the impacts of heat waves NDMA guidelines suggests activating public spaces such as schools, anganwadi centres, and community halls with adequate ventilation, fans, drinking water, and basic medical supplies. It also calls for supply of fans, cool roof materials, and ORS sachets to families in informal settlements and labour colonies; and to provide shaded rest zones, hydration support, and encourage the use of protective clothing.

The Commision has asked the States to submit action-taken reports to protect the lives of those vulnerable to heat waves. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday that several regions of India will witness above-normal temperatures and an increased number of heatwave days during May.

The heatwave days will likely prolong up to “four days — in Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal,” IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said in a media report. In the wake of this, the Ministry of Health has issued advisory urging people to “protect from the heat”.

In a post on social media platform X, it suggested people to avoid getting out in the sun between 12 noon and 3 pm; and not to undertake any strenuous activity outside in the afternoon. The Ministry also advised people to ventilate their homes properly; avoid eating stale food, alcohol, tea, or coffee; and not to leave pets or children in parked vehicles.

IANS