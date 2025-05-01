Thursday, May 1, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Pakistan’s Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account blocked in India

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

New Delhi, May 1: Pakistan’s Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account has been blocked in India more than a week after a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

In response to the attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), led by Prime Minister Modi, announced several stringent measures. These include the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, closure of the Attari-Wagah border, cancellation of the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, expulsion of Pakistan’s military attaches from New Delhi and a reduction in diplomatic staff at both High Commissions.

Nadeem’s Instagram account displayed a blank page with an statement explaining the decision. “Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content.“ Last week, the reigning Olympic men’s javelin throw champion has declined two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra’s invitation to compete in the inaugural NC Classic event scheduled in Bengaluru on May 24.

Earlier, former Pakistan cricketers Shoaib Akhtar and Basit Ali’s YouTube channels have also been banned by the Indian government in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. In contrast, the account of former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi (4.5 million followers), who mocked India’s security forces by questioning their efficiency on a Pakistani television, is still accessible in India.

Sportspersons are not alone in facing the burnt, popular Pakistani artists, including actors Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir and Ali Zafar’s social media accounts are no longer accessible to users in India.

Moreover, many other Pakistani YouTube channels have been banned in India for provocative and communally sensitive content, along with false and misleading narratives targeting India, its Army and security agencies.

The other banned channels include Dawn News, Irshad Bhatti, SAMAA TV, ARY NEWS, BOL NEWS, Raftar, The Pakistan Reference, Geo News, Samaa Sports, GNN, Uzair Cricket, Umar Cheema Exclusive, Asma Shirazi, Muneeb Farooq, SUNO News HD, and Razi Naama.

IANS

Previous article
Pakistani national Sara Khan, holding her 14-day-old baby, arrives at the Attari-Wagah border check-post to return to her country without her husband, an Indian citizen, near Amritsar on Wednesday. (PTI)
Next article
PM Modi inaugurates WAVES 2025, hails it as global platform for creativity and connectivity

Related articles

Economy

Daily UPI transactions surge to 596 million in April, value touches Rs 24 lakh crore

New Delhi, May 1: The number of daily Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions in the country rose to...
MEGHALAYA

3 arrested with stolen diesel

Shillong, May 1: Three thieves along with about 230 litres of diesels stolen from three Reliance Jio mobile...
NATIONAL

Dawn of orange economy, India emerging as global hub for creative content, says PM Modi

Mumbai, May 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said there is a dawn of the 'Orange Economy'...
NATIONAL

WAVES 2025: Indian Institute of Creative Technology launched to empower creative, digital workforce of nation

Mumbai, May 1: In a colossal move to empower the creative and digital workforce of the country, the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Daily UPI transactions surge to 596 million in April, value touches Rs 24 lakh crore

Economy 0
New Delhi, May 1: The number of daily Unified...

3 arrested with stolen diesel

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 1: Three thieves along with about 230...

Dawn of orange economy, India emerging as global hub for creative content, says PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, May 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday...
Load more

Popular news

Daily UPI transactions surge to 596 million in April, value touches Rs 24 lakh crore

Economy 0
New Delhi, May 1: The number of daily Unified...

3 arrested with stolen diesel

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 1: Three thieves along with about 230...

Dawn of orange economy, India emerging as global hub for creative content, says PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, May 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge