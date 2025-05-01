Thursday, May 1, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

WAVES 2025: Indian Institute of Creative Technology launched to empower creative, digital workforce of nation

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Mumbai, May 1: In a colossal move to empower the creative and digital workforce of the country, the Government of India has launched the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) at the ongoing edition of the WAVES in Mumbai.

This marks a major leap for India’s creative and digital media industries, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting announced the launch. The institute, set to become a national hub for the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) sector, has already commenced work.

Several tech giants like NVIDIA, Google, Apple, Microsoft, Meta, Star India and Adobe have aligned with IICT for collaborative efforts towards its courses. The IICT is being established by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in strategic collaboration with FICCI and CII, as a National Centre of Excellence on the lines of prestigious IIT and IIM.

The first phase of IICT is located at the NFDC Building, Pedder Road, Mumbai, and features state-of-the-art facilities including Gaming Labs, Animation Labs, Edit and Sound Suites, Virtual Production Setups, Immersive Studios, a Preview Theatre, and multiple smart classrooms.

Ashwini Vaishnaw also revealed that Phase 2 will see the development of a dedicated 10-acre campus at Film City, Goregaon, further expanding the capabilities and reach of the institute. In the coming years, the government plans to roll out regional centres across India to decentralize access and foster creative ecosystems nationwide.

The institute aims to focus on training, incubation, innovation, R&D, and policy development, and is poised to create innumerable opportunities for young creators, technologists, and entrepreneurs in India. This landmark initiative signals the government’s firm commitment to scaling India’s soft power and creative economy on the global stage. IANS

Previous article
Indian missions hold prayer meetings for Pahalgam terror attack victims
Next article
Dawn of orange economy, India emerging as global hub for creative content, says PM Modi

Related articles

Economy

Daily UPI transactions surge to 596 million in April, value touches Rs 24 lakh crore

New Delhi, May 1: The number of daily Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions in the country rose to...
MEGHALAYA

3 arrested with stolen diesel

Shillong, May 1: Three thieves along with about 230 litres of diesels stolen from three Reliance Jio mobile...
NATIONAL

Dawn of orange economy, India emerging as global hub for creative content, says PM Modi

Mumbai, May 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said there is a dawn of the 'Orange Economy'...
INTERNATIONAL

Indian missions hold prayer meetings for Pahalgam terror attack victims

New Delhi, May 1: Several Indian diplomatic missions held prayer meetings in memory of the victims of the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Daily UPI transactions surge to 596 million in April, value touches Rs 24 lakh crore

Economy 0
New Delhi, May 1: The number of daily Unified...

3 arrested with stolen diesel

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 1: Three thieves along with about 230...

Dawn of orange economy, India emerging as global hub for creative content, says PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, May 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday...
Load more

Popular news

Daily UPI transactions surge to 596 million in April, value touches Rs 24 lakh crore

Economy 0
New Delhi, May 1: The number of daily Unified...

3 arrested with stolen diesel

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 1: Three thieves along with about 230...

Dawn of orange economy, India emerging as global hub for creative content, says PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, May 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge