Thursday, May 1, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

When Rishi Kapoor spoke about his first autograph

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Mumbai, May 1: A video of the late actor Rishi Kapoor has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows him talking about signing his first autograph. The throwback video was shared by the Indian broadcaster, Prasar Bharati, and it shows the late actor narrating the incident when he scribbled the pen across a page.

He said, “Raj Kapoor, my father wanted a junior joker to play the role of Joker in ‘Mera Naam Joker’. I was studying in school at the time. I was around 16 years old. I was in 9th or 10th grade. We were sitting together in the evening. My father asked my mother, ‘I want Chintu to play this part. Do you have any objection?’.

My mother said, ‘if there is no interference in his studies, then there is no objection’”. “I was listening to everything. Whenever my parents are talking, I used to listen to it very calmly. And I quietly went to my room. There was a desk. I opened the drawer of the desk. I took out a pen and a piece of paper. That’s where I started practicing my autograph. That’s when I started practicing my autograph”, he added.

Rishi Kapoor left for his heavenly abode in 2020 during the time when the first lockdown was imposed in India in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier in February, the actor’s wife, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a throwback video of the late actor enjoying some delectable food on his plate. In the video, Rishi Kapoor could be seen enjoying a plate of biryani. The actor also expressed gratitude to the chef who made the recipe.

IANS

Previous article
Won’t spare a single terrorist: HM Amit Shah vows to avenge Pahalgam massacre
Next article
‘India should not just kill but enter and stay’: Owaisi on Pahalgam attack

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Will bring back golden days of prosperity in Bangladesh: Former PM Hasina

Dhaka, May 1: Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina on Thursday highlighted the current plight of all...
NATIONAL

‘India should not just kill but enter and stay’: Owaisi on Pahalgam attack

Hyderabad, May 1: Continuing his strong remarks against Pakistan, AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday...
NATIONAL

Won’t spare a single terrorist: HM Amit Shah vows to avenge Pahalgam massacre

New Delhi, May 1: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday vowed to avenge the Pahalgam massacre and...
NATIONAL

Tripura: Forest Dept to form intelligence wing to curb deforestation

Agartala, May 1: In a bid to curb deforestation, illegal felling of trees and timber smuggling, the Tripura...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Will bring back golden days of prosperity in Bangladesh: Former PM Hasina

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, May 1: Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh...

‘India should not just kill but enter and stay’: Owaisi on Pahalgam attack

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, May 1: Continuing his strong remarks against Pakistan,...

Won’t spare a single terrorist: HM Amit Shah vows to avenge Pahalgam massacre

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 1: Union Home Minister Amit Shah...
Load more

Popular news

Will bring back golden days of prosperity in Bangladesh: Former PM Hasina

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, May 1: Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh...

‘India should not just kill but enter and stay’: Owaisi on Pahalgam attack

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, May 1: Continuing his strong remarks against Pakistan,...

Won’t spare a single terrorist: HM Amit Shah vows to avenge Pahalgam massacre

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 1: Union Home Minister Amit Shah...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge