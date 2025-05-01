When Rishi Kapoor spoke about his first autograph

Mumbai, May 1: A video of the late actor Rishi Kapoor has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows him talking about signing his first autograph. The throwback video was shared by the Indian broadcaster, Prasar Bharati, and it shows the late actor narrating the incident when he scribbled the pen across a page.

He said, “Raj Kapoor, my father wanted a junior joker to play the role of Joker in ‘Mera Naam Joker’. I was studying in school at the time. I was around 16 years old. I was in 9th or 10th grade. We were sitting together in the evening. My father asked my mother, ‘I want Chintu to play this part. Do you have any objection?’.

My mother said, ‘if there is no interference in his studies, then there is no objection’”. “I was listening to everything. Whenever my parents are talking, I used to listen to it very calmly. And I quietly went to my room. There was a desk. I opened the drawer of the desk. I took out a pen and a piece of paper. That’s where I started practicing my autograph. That’s when I started practicing my autograph”, he added.

Rishi Kapoor left for his heavenly abode in 2020 during the time when the first lockdown was imposed in India in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier in February, the actor’s wife, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a throwback video of the late actor enjoying some delectable food on his plate. In the video, Rishi Kapoor could be seen enjoying a plate of biryani. The actor also expressed gratitude to the chef who made the recipe.

IANS