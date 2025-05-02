Friday, May 2, 2025
Assam CM takes swipe at Congress during Panchayat poll campaign

By: Agencies

Guwahati, May 2:  Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has been leading the campaign for the BJP in the Panchayat polls in the state, on Friday took a dig at Congress leaders while attending a public rally in Dhubri.

Sarma said, “People of Dhubri have blessed the Congress MP with a huge margin of votes in the previous year’s Lok Sabha election. However, once the polls were over, people could not find the MP for any public interaction. In Golakganj also, people elected one Congress MLA to the Assembly. He also failed to deliver any election promises.”

The CM has argued that the Dhubri district has seen development since the BJP came to power in Assam nine years ago. “The BJP government has taken large-scale initiatives for the development of the Dhubri district. For the progress of Assam, it is important that Dhubri must become a developed district,” Sarma said.

The first phase of voting for the Panchayat polls is underway in Assam. Long queues of people are observed outside the polling stations. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the BJP-led NDA in the state has secured as many as 325 seats unopposed in the Panchayat elections.

Sarma mentioned, “As per reports received so far, the NDA has already secured 37 Zila Parishad (35 BJP and two AGP) and 288 Anchalik Panchayat (259 BJP and 29 AGP) seats unopposed.” According to the Chief Minister, this is a massive and unprecedented mandate in Assam’s political history and reflects the immense trust and overwhelming love that the people of the state have for the NDA and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He further said, “We are confident that when the final election results are declared, this tally will grow even more impressive. The NDA is all set to sweep the Panchayat elections in Assam. My heartfelt gratitude to the people of Assam and deep appreciation to our dedicated karyakartas for their tireless efforts and unwavering commitment.”

IANS

Over 1000 madrasas shut down in PoK amid fears of Indian attack
India is safe in the hands of PM Modi, says Farooq Abdullah on Pahalgam attack fallout

