Friday, May 2, 2025
Kedarnath temple doors open for devotees after long wait

By: Agencies

New Delhi, May 2:  After months of anticipation, the sacred portals of Baba Kedarnath were opened for public darshan on Friday. With this, the Char Dham Yatra has officially commenced, allowing devotees to embark on the spiritual journey to the Himalayan shrines for the next six months.

The doors of Kedarnath Dham were opened amid grand religious ceremonies and the chanting of Vedic hymns in the presence of thousands of devotees. The auspicious moment was marked by a festive and devotional atmosphere as pilgrims gathered to witness the spiritually significant event.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who has been actively monitoring the pilgrimage preparations, expressed his commitment to ensuring smooth travel and registration for the devotees.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “I visited Rishikesh, the first halt of the Yatra, to review the arrangements. We’ve held discussions with stakeholders and directed officials to maintain active communication with pilgrims throughout the journey.”

He further added, “We wait for the doors of Baba Kedarnath to open each year with great devotion. This year, the Char Dham Yatra began on April 30 on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. I had the good fortune of being present at the opening of the Ganga shrine in Gangotri and feel blessed to be part of these divine moments. Two days from now, the doors of Badrinath Dham will also open.”

Highlighting the efforts of local contributors, the Chief Minister appreciated the team handling logistics and transportation, particularly noting the contribution of Himanshu Chamoli and his team.

“I appreciate the efforts of Himanshu Chamoli and his entire team for ensuring good transportation and proper arrangements at the stations during the journey,” he said. “The traders along the pilgrimage routes are vital to the Yatra as it forms the backbone of their livelihood. Their role is invaluable to the state and region.”

This year, Kedarnath Temple has been adorned like never before. The Pushp Samiti from Rishikesh and Gujarat has decked the temple with a breathtaking 108 quintals of vibrant flowers. The colourful blooms have added an aura of divine beauty and fragrance to the already majestic shrine, leaving devotees mesmerised.

IANS

