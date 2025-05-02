Friday, May 2, 2025
Shreyas Iyer fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate against CSK

Chennai, May 1: Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has been fined Rs12 lakh for maintaining a slow-over rate during his team’s win over Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League here.
“As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Shreyas Iyer was fined Rs 12 Lakh,” an IPL media advisory stated on Thursday.
Iyer and Prabhsimran Singh scored fluent fifties after Yuzvendra Chahal’s hat-trick as Punjab Kings defeated Chennai Super Kings by four wickets to eliminate the five-time champions from the play-off race here on Wednesday.
Iyer more mature player now, says
coach Ponting
Punjab Kings coach Ricky Ponting has lauded Shreyas Iyer’s evolution as a captain, saying that his understanding of game situations now is better than ever before.
Iyer and Ponting have been reunited this season at Punjab Kings. The duo had worked together as captain and coach at Delhi Capitals, where they had led the franchise to the playoffs from 2019 to 2021, and even the final in 2020.
“He’s a lot more confident in himself now than he was, and that comes with experience,” Ponting said after PBKS’ four-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings.
“He’s a more mature player now. I think he understands the game and game situations probably better than ever before.” Iyer was instrumental in Kolkata Knight Riders’ title-winning campaign last season but was released before the mega auction. Punjab Kings moved quickly, securing him for Rs 26.75 crore.
“He won the IPL last year as a captain, so when you’ve done that and you’ve got that experience behind you and you believe and trust in your own instincts, I think that’s the biggest thing with captaincy, especially in a T20 game when everything around you is happening so fast.
“You know, fours and sixes are flying everywhere. His ability to stay calm on the field, although he might not have been that calm tonight when we were a couple of overs late getting through the overs, but just his maturity, I think, and that experience,” Ponting added.
With PBKS sitting second on the points table, Iyer’s impact has been evident. He has not only showed sharp tactical leadership but is also enjoying a strong season with the bat.
“I love working with him, he talks with all the players, all the players love working with him. The way he communicates with them, whether it’s during the game or at practice or back at the team hotel. we’ve managed to create a really good environment that everybody seems to be really happy in.” Once vulnerable against the short ball, Iyer has made a notable technical adjustment which has helped him overcome his long-standing weakness.
“I’ve had nothing to do with that. You guys will see how his stance has evolved. He’s opened his stance up a little bit. He’s getting his right eye around more to the release point of the ball.
“And with his shoulders being open, he’s being able to create some more access to the ball when the ball is back in towards his body. So that’s stuff that he’s all worked out himself.
“We’re still working on it pretty much every day. There’re little things that he needs to do because it is such a drastic move that he’s done. He’s got to make sure that everything is in the right position and all his movements are syncing up really well.” (PTI)

