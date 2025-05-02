Friday, May 2, 2025
Sonia Gandhi condoles Girija Vyas' death, writes to her brother

By: Agencies

Jaipur, May 2: Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has expressed deep condolences on the demise of senior party leader and former Union Minister Dr Girija Vyas, who passed away on Thursday night in Ahmedabad after battling severe burn injuries for a month.

In a letter addressed to Vyas’ brother Gopal Krishna Sharma, Gandhi wrote, “I am shocked to hear the news of the demise of your elder sister — senior Congress leader, former minister, prolific writer, renowned poet, and a gentle, soft-spoken personality — Dr Girija Vyas.

Her passing during treatment in Ahmedabad, following a horrific accident about a month ago, is deeply saddening.” Gandhi described Vyas’ demise as an “irreparable loss” not only to her family but also to the Indian National Congress and the literary world.

“She made unforgettable contributions to politics, society, and education. Her unwavering faith in the principles and ideology of the Indian National Congress remained intact till her last breath. Whatever role she took on — be it in the organization or government — she fulfilled it with utmost dedication,” Gandhi wrote.

“In this moment of grief, I extend my heartfelt condolences to her family, colleagues, well-wishers, and supporters,” she added. Dr Girija Vyas sustained critical burn injuries on March 31 while performing Gangaur puja at her residence in Deityamagri, Udaipur.

Her dupatta accidentally caught fire from an oil lamp. A domestic worker rushed her to a private hospital in Udaipur. She was later referred to Ahmedabad, where she succumbed to injuries on May 1.  According to her brother, Vyas initially showed signs of recovery, but her condition deteriorated in the last two days.

The veteran leader breathed her last at Zydus Hospital in Ahmedabad around 7.15 p.m. on Thursday. Her body was brought to Udaipur late at night. On Friday morning, it was kept at her Deityamagri residence for final respects. Leaders across party lines paid their respects to the departed soul.

IANS

Delhi court issues notice to Sonia, Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case
Over 1000 madrasas shut down in PoK amid fears of Indian attack

