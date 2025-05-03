Saturday, May 3, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Rakkam warns against threat from sleeper cells, infiltration

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, May 2: Cabinet Minister Rakkam A Sangma has urged Meghalaya, particularly areas bordering Bangladesh, to remain vigilant against sleeper cell activities and illegal infiltration.
He expressed concern about vulnerabilities along Meghalaya’s border and urged civilians and security personnel to be cautious.
Rakkam stressed the importance of constant vigilance and urged both residents and security forces to be on guard.
He also drew attention to the increasing number of illegal immigrants being detained in the state, stating that the situation is serious.
Authorities have reported the arrest of more than 100 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh in the past four to five months.
Rakkam spoke on the need for stronger intervention, stating that the state’s border is inadequately guarded and suffers from poor infrastructure. He noted that the border in Meghalaya is weak due to the presence of less forces and inadequate infrastructure.
To bolster security, two new BSF platoons have been deployed in South Garo Hills, and the Home Department is taking measures to strengthen vigilance along the sensitive border stretch, he said.
The BSF has confirmed that it has intensified its security measures and placed troops on high alert along the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya, in the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

