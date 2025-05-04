Sunday, May 4, 2025
NATIONAL

Char Dham Yatra: Badrinath opens for devotees with melodious music of Garhwal Rifles band

Badrinath, May 4: The sacred portals of Shri Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district were opened to devotees on Sunday at 6 a.m. amid traditional Vedic rituals and chants of “Jai Badri Vishal”, with the Garhwal Rifles band of the Indian Army enhancing the spiritual atmosphere through melodious music.

As the revered shrine welcomed pilgrims, helicopters showered flower petals over the devotees, adding a divine touch to the auspicious occasion.

The event marked a significant moment in the ongoing Char Dham Yatra, considered one of the holiest pilgrimages for Hindus.

The Char Dham Yatra includes the high-altitude shrines of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, drawing lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad every year.

With the final leg now open at Badrinath, the Char Dham Yatra has entered full swing.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Shri Badrinath Dham to offer his prayers, engaging with devotees and locals and warmly shaking hands with pilgrims.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Dhami wrote, “The doors of ‘Bhu-Vaikunth’ Shri Badrinath Dham, one of the Char Dhams, the centre of faith for crores of devotees, have been opened today for the devotees with full rites and rituals, amidst the divine sound of Vedic chanting.”

“With the opening of the doors of Shri Badrinath Dham, the Char Dham Yatra has been fully started. Our government is fully committed to making the journey of the devotees coming to Uttarakhand from the country and abroad smooth, safe and full of pleasant memories,” he added.

In another post, Dhami described the spiritual aura of the region: “Shri Badrinath Dham is the land of devotion, penance and salvation. Here, every particle is full of divinity, and every rock has the shadow of Shri Hari. You must also visit ‘Devbhoomi’ Uttarakhand this time in the Char Dham Yatra and become a part of this divine experience full of faith, devotion and spirituality.”

The pilgrimage route, followed in a traditional clockwise direction, is steeped in deep spiritual significance in the Sanatan Dharma.

This year, the Char Dham Yatra officially commenced on April 30 with the ceremonial opening of the Yamunotri and Gangotri temples on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

On Friday, the doors of Baba Kedarnath temple were thrown open amid elaborate Vedic rituals and religious fervour. A sea of devotees had gathered for the grand opening, creating a spiritually charged environment.

With all four shrines now accessible, the Char Dham Yatra is underway in full spirit, continuing to draw thousands of pilgrims into the lap of the Himalayas for a journey rooted in devotion, tradition, and the quest for salvation.

–IANS

