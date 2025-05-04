Sunday, May 4, 2025
NATIONAL

PM Modi congratulates Singapore’s Lawrence Wong on re-election

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, May 4 :Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his heartfelt congratulations to Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong after his People’s Action Party (PAP) secured a decisive victory in the general elections, earning its 14th consecutive mandate to govern the country.

Taking to the social media platform X, PM Modi shared his message underscoring the close partnership between India and Singapore.

He wrote: “Heartiest congratulations, Lawrence Wong, on your resounding victory in the general elections. India and Singapore share a strong and multifaceted partnership, underpinned by close people-to-people ties. I look forward to continue working closely with you to further advance our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.”

The long-ruling PAP significantly improved its performance over the last election. The party won 87 out of 97 parliamentary seats and increased its vote share to 65.6 per cent, up from 61.2 per cent in the 2020 elections.

Lawrence Wong, who succeeded Lee Hsien Loong as the new Prime Minister, thanked voters for their overwhelming support.

In a post on X, Wong stated: “Singaporeans have given the @PAPSingapore a clear and strong mandate to govern. I am humbled by and grateful for the faith you have placed in me and my team.”

India and Singapore share a longstanding and robust relationship that was elevated to the level of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during PM Modi’s visit to Singapore in September 2024. This partnership spans a wide array of sectors, including trade, defence, digital innovation, and education, and is rooted in mutual trust, shared values, and strong people-to-people connections.

PM Modi has visited Singapore five times since 2014, reflecting the importance India places on its ties with the island nation. His visits included bilateral engagements, multilateral summits, and significant public events.

Notably, he became the first Indian Prime Minister to deliver the keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue in June 2018, and the first Head of Government to address the Singapore FinTech Festival in November 2018.

–IANS

Amit Malviya flays Mamata Banerjee over ‘controversies’ surrounding Digha Temple
Delhi Police detain six Bangladeshi women residing illegally in Paharganj
