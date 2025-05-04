Protest in EFLU over termination of contractual employees

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 3: A protest has erupted at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) Shillong campus following the abrupt termination of 16 contractual employess, all of whom are locals, with 15 belonging to Scheduled Tribes (ST) communities.

The contractual workers allege that their removal violates the terms of their contracts, which guaranteed employment until October.

Tensions escalated after the university’s director, Mousumi Banerjee, reportedly made disparaging remarks, calling the institution a “human” employer for hiring a “bunch of drunkards”.

Sources suggest that the university now plans to terminate all 45 workers who have shown solidarity and formed a union.