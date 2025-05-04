Sunday, May 4, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Protest in EFLU over termination of contractual employees

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 3: A protest has erupted at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) Shillong campus following the abrupt termination of 16 contractual employess, all of whom are locals, with 15 belonging to Scheduled Tribes (ST) communities.
The contractual workers allege that their removal violates the terms of their contracts, which guaranteed employment until October.
Tensions escalated after the university’s director, Mousumi Banerjee, reportedly made disparaging remarks, calling the institution a “human” employer for hiring a “bunch of drunkards”.
Sources suggest that the university now plans to terminate all 45 workers who have shown solidarity and formed a union.

Previous article
Surge of students leads to potential admission crisis
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

A security personnel member keeps vigil as women walk past him, amid high alert in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack

A security personnel member keeps vigil as women walk past him, amid high alert in the aftermath of the...
NATIONAL

Pakistan test-fires ballistic missile; New Delhi sore

NEW DELHI, May 3: India considers Pakistan’s test launch of a ballistic missile on Saturday amid escalating tensions...
MEGHALAYA

Surge of students leads to potential admission crisis

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 3: The Meghalaya government is staring at an admission crisis due to an unprecedented...
MEGHALAYA

KSU doubts NEIGRIHMS head’s claim on 80:20 recruitment ratio

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 3: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) on Saturday said NEIGRIHMS Director, Nalin Mehta, was...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

A security personnel member keeps vigil as women walk past him, amid high alert in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack

NATIONAL 0
A security personnel member keeps vigil as women walk...

Pakistan test-fires ballistic missile; New Delhi sore

NATIONAL 0
NEW DELHI, May 3: India considers Pakistan’s test launch...

Surge of students leads to potential admission crisis

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 3: The Meghalaya government is...
Load more

Popular news

A security personnel member keeps vigil as women walk past him, amid high alert in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack

NATIONAL 0
A security personnel member keeps vigil as women walk...

Pakistan test-fires ballistic missile; New Delhi sore

NATIONAL 0
NEW DELHI, May 3: India considers Pakistan’s test launch...

Surge of students leads to potential admission crisis

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 3: The Meghalaya government is...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge