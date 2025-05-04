Sunday, May 4, 2025
Residents in Dehradun reap benefits of Jan Aushadhi Kendra, express gratitude to Modi govt

By: Agencies

Dehradun, May 4:The residents in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun are reaping the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana and have expressed their gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government for implementing this welfare scheme 10 years ago.

The Jan Aushadi Kendras launched under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana have been instrumental in providing quality life-saving medicines and drugs at cheaper rates across the country.

The Pradhan Mantri Bharat Jan Aushadhi Kendra located in the Government Doon Medical College Hospital, Dehradun, is proving to be beneficial for the people belonging to low and middle income groups. It is run by the Indian Red Cross Society and helps in providing high quality generic medicines at much lower prices than private pharmacies across the city.

The Director of the Jan Aushadhi Kendra said, “Every day 200 to 300 people come to this Jan Aushadhi Kendra to buy medicines. This welfare scheme launched by the Central government is benefiting people a lot. Medicines are available at cheaper prices and are of good quality here. I hereby thank the state and Central government for this initiative.”

She said, “I have been running a Jan Aushadhi Kendra since 2019. Initially, people were less aware of this welfare scheme. But with the government both at the state and the Centre promoting such health centres, now people are coming here in large numbers to get medicines.”

A person, who came to the Jan Aushadhi Kendra to get medicines, said, “The government should open such centres at more places so that common people can get maximum benefit from it. Medicines are available at cheaper rates in the Jan Aushadhi Kendras as compared to the medical pharmacies operating. Those who are unable to get treatment due to lack of money are getting benefit from this scheme.”

The Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PM-BJP) is a campaign launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, whose aim is to provide quality medicines to the people at affordable prices. Stores have been set up to provide generic medicines, which are available at lower prices but are equivalent to expensive branded drugs in quality and effectiveness.

Under the PM-BJP scheme of the Narendra Modi government, dedicated outlets known as JanAushadhi Kendras are opened to provide generic medicines at affordable prices. Till September 2024, about 13,822 Janaushadhi Kendras were functional across the country.

–IANS

