Sunday, May 4, 2025
TCS Former CEO & MD Shri S. Ramadorai Joins Assam Royal Global University's Governing Board

Guwahati, May 3, 2025 – The Assam Royal Global University (RGU) proudly announces that Shri S. Ramadorai, former CEO and MD of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and a globally renowned leader in IT and education, has joined its Governing Board as a distinguished member. This landmark addition reinforces RGU’s commitment to fostering innovation, expanding educational access, and empowering the youth of Assam and the broader Northeast to excel in a rapidly evolving global economy.

“I am pleased to be associated with The Assam Royal Global University at a time when the Northeast is emerging as a hub of talent and opportunity,” said Shri S. Ramadorai. “The University’s focus on expanding educational access and fostering innovation is absolutely aligned with the region’s growing aspirations. I look forward to supporting its efforts to build future-ready institutions and empower the youth of Assam and the wider Northeast.”

“We are immensely honored to welcome Shri S. Ramadorai to our Governing Board,” said Dr. A.K. Pansari, Chancellor of The Assam Royal Global University. “His visionary leadership and unparalleled expertise in education and industry will inspire us to achieve new heights in shaping a transformative future for our students and the Northeast region.”

Shri S. Ramadorai’s illustrious career includes transformative contributions to India’s IT industry and skill development initiatives. As the former CEO and MD of TCS, he was instrumental in establishing the company as a global IT leader. He also served as Adviser to the Prime Minister of India in the National Council on Skill Development. His expertise in aligning education with industry needs and his passion for nurturing talent make him an invaluable addition to RGU’s leadership.

Established under the Assam Royal Global University Act, 2013, and recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC), The Assam Royal Global University (RGU) is a premier institution located in Guwahati, Assam. With over 23 years of legacy in education, RGU is dedicated to providing world-class education that blends academic rigor with practical, industry-relevant skills. The University offers more than 100 future-ready undergraduate and postgraduate programs tailored for tomorrow’s careers, spanning disciplines such as engineering, management, law, architecture, health sciences, humanities, social sciences, and more. The University’s faculty comprises over 500 accomplished professors and industry leaders who mentor students to achieve excellence.

RGU’s sprawling 30+ acre green campus is equipped with modern residential and recreational facilities, fostering a vibrant and inclusive environment for learning and growth. The University is home to a global community of over 8,500 students from seven countries across Asia, Africa, and beyond, creating a diverse and dynamic academic ecosystem.

With Shri S. Ramadorai’s strategic vision and mentorship, RGU is poised to elevate its stature as a leading educational institution in India, driving transformative change in the Northeast and beyond. His inclusion marks a significant milestone in the University’s mission to create a future-ready generation equipped to shape a better tomorrow.

