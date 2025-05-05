B’deshis landing in Ri-Bhoi police net

SHILLONG, May 4: The Ri-Bhoi stretch of the Guwahati-Shillong highway appears to have become the hotspot for detecting Bangladeshi nationals who cross over into India illegally.

Attempts to cross the border illegally increased manifold since the situation in Bangladesh turned hostile after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in August 2024. This is evident from at least 30 Bangladeshis caught along this stretch in recent times.

The district’s SP, Vivekananda Singh Rathore, said naka checking is being conducted on the highway throughout the day. “We have also arrested a few after identifying the local handlers from Assam and other parts of the country,” he said.

While many have been caught trying to infiltrate India, some were caught trying to re-enter Bangladesh. Most of these Bangladeshi nationals cross over to India in search of jobs and livelihood. The Border Security Force, too, has intensified its patrolling along the Bangladesh border in Meghalaya by using technology. On Saturday, BSF personnel intercepted and apprehended five individuals attempting to cross over illegally.

Two of them, residents of the Sunamganj district of Bangladesh, were apprehended along the international border in the East Khasi Hills district. They said they had crossed the border in search of jobs in India. Both were handed over to the Dangar Police Station for further legal action.

In another operation, the BSF men detected suspicious movement along the border and acted promptly to apprehend three Bangladeshi nationals. They were from Pabna, Sherpur, and Kishoreganj districts of Bangladesh.

An inquiry revealed that the trio had been working as tailors in a garment factory in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. They were handed over to the Mahendraganj Police Station in West Garo Hills for further legal proceedings.

Effective steps taken to curb infiltration: BSF

The BSF has taken effective measures to curb the infiltration of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants into Meghalaya, the force’s Meghalaya Frontier Inspector General OP Upadhyay said on Sunday.

He refused to divulge the details of the strategies adopted but said the force is working closely with other agencies. “With full cooperation and coordination from various agencies, we’ve managed to reduce infiltration by up to 70% in certain areas over the past two to three months,” Upadhyay said.

He also said that the BSF identified and apprehended touts—both Indian and Bangladeshi nationals — who facilitated illegal border crossings. “We’ve shared the details of these touts with relevant authorities and requested them to take necessary legal action against these people,” he added.

He mentioned that the BSF has analysed common infiltration routes and strategically deployed resources to prevent unauthorised entry.

Asked how Bangladeshi nationals are able to obtain fake Aadhaar cards, Upadhyay said the BSF does not have access to Aadhaar data.

“It’s the responsibility of the police and other agencies concerned to investigate such matters. Our role is to alert them whenever we seize fake documents from illegal immigrants,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BSF IG noted improvements in border infrastructure, including the installation of advanced floodlights.

“The earlier lights were of the first generation. We have replaced them with modern lighting systems which have significantly enhanced visibility and helped us maintain control during nighttime operations,” he explained.

He further stated that the BSF is working in close collaboration with the local police. “We are conducting joint operations and manning joint checkpoints which are producing effective results,” he further stated.