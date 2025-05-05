Monday, May 5, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

City school holds quiz competition

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

SHILLONG, May 4: As part of its 25th anniversary celebrations, Dinet Manik Syiem Memorial Higher Secondary School has inaugurated the first edition of its Inter-School Quiz Competition 2025, themed ‘Science and Technology 2025’.
The event was inaugurated by school principal Drimsibon Kharkongor in the presence of quiz master Nicholas Jyrwa, Assistant Professor of Computer Science at Shillong College.
The primary objective of the event was to foster a deeper understanding of scientific knowledge and facts, while honouring the school’s commitment to shaping young nation builders.
Ten participants from four schools—Hill Crest Higher Secondary School, N. Hills Tiny Tots, B.K. Bajoria School, and Eriben Presbyterian Secondary School—took part in the competition, alongside the host school, Dinet Manik Syiem.
The winners of the competition are Saket Mishra and David B.C. Gatphoh from B.K. Bajoria School, whilst the runners-up are Jonathan G. Lyngdoh and Magrasiomi G. Lyngdoh from N. Hills Tiny Tots East Ville Secondary School.

Previous article
Maharaj of Bharat Sevashram Sangha performs rituals during the Maha Vedic Yagya, organised by the New Age Welfare Society, in the city on Sunday. (ST)
Next article
New Assembly building on throes of completion
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Vehicle Scrappage Policy sparks emotional backlash

SHILLONG, May 4: In a hill state where jeeps are cherished like family and wooden-body buses are revered...
MEGHALAYA

HSSLC exam results today

SHILLONG, May 4: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) will announce the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate...
MEGHALAYA

Terminated staff were outsourced: EFLU on row

SHILLONG, May 4: Responding to allegations about the protest after the university terminated 16 of its contractual employees,...
MEGHALAYA

Rly Ministry not to give up on Khasi, Jaintia Hills

SHILLONG, May 5: Even as pressure groups in Meghalaya continue to oppose any railway projects in the Khasi...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Vehicle Scrappage Policy sparks emotional backlash

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 4: In a hill state where jeeps...

HSSLC exam results today

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 4: The Meghalaya Board of School Education...

Terminated staff were outsourced: EFLU on row

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 4: Responding to allegations about the protest...
Load more

Popular news

Vehicle Scrappage Policy sparks emotional backlash

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 4: In a hill state where jeeps...

HSSLC exam results today

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 4: The Meghalaya Board of School Education...

Terminated staff were outsourced: EFLU on row

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 4: Responding to allegations about the protest...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge