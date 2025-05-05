City school holds quiz competition

SHILLONG, May 4: As part of its 25th anniversary celebrations, Dinet Manik Syiem Memorial Higher Secondary School has inaugurated the first edition of its Inter-School Quiz Competition 2025, themed ‘Science and Technology 2025’.

The event was inaugurated by school principal Drimsibon Kharkongor in the presence of quiz master Nicholas Jyrwa, Assistant Professor of Computer Science at Shillong College.

The primary objective of the event was to foster a deeper understanding of scientific knowledge and facts, while honouring the school’s commitment to shaping young nation builders.

Ten participants from four schools—Hill Crest Higher Secondary School, N. Hills Tiny Tots, B.K. Bajoria School, and Eriben Presbyterian Secondary School—took part in the competition, alongside the host school, Dinet Manik Syiem.

The winners of the competition are Saket Mishra and David B.C. Gatphoh from B.K. Bajoria School, whilst the runners-up are Jonathan G. Lyngdoh and Magrasiomi G. Lyngdoh from N. Hills Tiny Tots East Ville Secondary School.