Monday, May 5, 2025
NATIONAL

Intel preceded terror attack

By: Agencies

Date:

Intelligence agencies warned about the attack on tourists near Srinagar before Pahalgam attack, and security measures were increased

NEW DELHI, May 4: In the wake of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists, new information has surfaced indicating that intelligence agencies had issued warnings about potential threats in the region days before the incident.
According to a report by the Times of India, intelligence inputs had highlighted the possibility of an attack targeting tourists near Srinagar’s scenic areas, such as Dachigam and Nishat. In response, security forces intensified patrols and deployed senior police officials to these locations. This heightened alert followed a previous terror strike in Gangangir, Sonamarg, in October, which resulted in seven fatalities. Despite a two-week-long search operation based on these inputs, no significant breakthroughs were achieved, and the mission concluded on the very day of the Pahalgam attack.
Investigations suggest that the assailants aimed to disrupt a significant national event — Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled inauguration of the first train from Katra to Srinagar, symbolising Kashmir’s integration with the rest of India. Although the event, initially set for April 19, was postponed due to inclement weather, officials believe that Pakistan-based elements intended to overshadow it with violence.
Further details have emerged about the attack’s execution. Initial assessments indicate that two local terrorists mingled with tourists in Pahalgam. When the assault commenced, they directed the group to a food court, where two Pakistani terrorists opened fire.
The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), initially claimed responsibility for the attack. However, four days later, TRF retracted its claim. Intelligence agencies have identified Saifullah Kasuri, also known as Khalid, a senior LeT commander operating from Gujranwala, Pakistan, as the mastermind behind the massacre.
In response to the attack, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigation.
The NIA is focusing on dismantling local terror networks and has identified 14 local terrorists providing logistical support to foreign militants. Security forces have intensified operations across South Kashmir, particularly in Anantnag and Pulwama districts, to preempt further attacks and disrupt terror logistics.
The Jammu and Kashmir government has also taken preventive measures by closing 48 of 87 tourist destinations in the union territory,
(Contd on P-4)
Intel preceded terror attack…
(Contd from P-1) following intelligence warnings of potential attacks targeting security forces and non-local individuals. These steps aim to safeguard civilians and prevent further incidents in the region.
The Pahalgam attack has intensified tensions between India and Pakistan, leading to diplomatic and military escalations. India has accused Pakistan of supporting cross-border terrorism and has taken measures such as suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, expelling Pakistani diplomats, and closing borders. In retaliation, Pakistan has suspended the Simla Agreement, restricted trade, and closed its airspace. Border skirmishes have been reported along the Line of Control since April 24.
As investigations continue and security measures are reinforced, authorities emphasize the importance of remaining vigilant and cooperative to ensure the safety and security of all citizens and visitors in the region. (With PTI inputs)

 

