Monday, May 5, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

The law was debated for 13 hours in Parliament: JPC Chairman Pal defends Waqf Act amid SC hearing

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, May 5: As the Supreme Court begins hearing over 70 petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, JPC Chairman and BJP MP Jagdambika Pal defended the legislation, calling it the product of thorough parliamentary scrutiny and accusing critics of undermining democratic processes.

Speaking to IANS, Pal said, “The Supreme Court is currently considering the law that was passed regarding the Waqf Amendment Act after extensive discussions in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, lasting 13 hours, followed by approval from the President.

Now, despite this, the matter has been taken to the Supreme Court, with 75 petitions challenging it. This indicates the ongoing debate, with several members from different parties raising questions.”

He emphasised that while judicial review is a constitutional right, attempts to question the legitimacy of a law passed after such in-depth deliberation, are politically motivated. Pal’s comments come at a time when the Centre is preparing its formal response to the court, as instructed by the Bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

Switching focus to West Bengal, Pal also criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her visit to Murshidabad, an area recently affected by violent protests against the Waqf Act.

“It was already too late when the violence was happening, she remained silent. She didn’t meet with the clerics in Kolkata. While the violence was unfolding, the police stood by as mute spectators, as fathers and sons were being killed,” he alleged.

He further accused CM Banerjee of abandoning affected citizens during the crisis. “A large number of Hindus crossed the river from Murshidabad to Malda for safety. She didn’t go to bring them back. And now, after the rioters have completed their rampage and unleashed destruction she decided to go,” Pal said, questioning the timing of her visit.

IANS

Previous article
Pak closes ports as India bans imports
Next article
Jubin Nautiyal deconstructs new Pahadi song ‘Eeja’
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

MBoSE announces HSSLC Exam results across three streams

Shillong, May 5: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) on Monday announced the results for the Higher...
INTERNATIONAL

Bangladesh: Corruption probe launched against Hasina’s principal secy

Dhaka, May 5: In a continuous attempt to suppress former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her aides,...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

‘The Wire’ actor Charley Scalies dies at 84 after prolonged battle with Alzheimer’s

Los Angeles, May 5: Hollywood actor Charley Scalies, who is known for two of the most celebrated series,...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Jubin Nautiyal deconstructs new Pahadi song ‘Eeja’

Mumbai, May 5: Playback singer Jubin Nautiyal, who has released his new track ‘Eeja’, has broken down the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

MBoSE announces HSSLC Exam results across three streams

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 5: The Meghalaya Board of School Education...

Bangladesh: Corruption probe launched against Hasina’s principal secy

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, May 5: In a continuous attempt to suppress...

‘The Wire’ actor Charley Scalies dies at 84 after prolonged battle with Alzheimer’s

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Los Angeles, May 5: Hollywood actor Charley Scalies, who...
Load more

Popular news

MBoSE announces HSSLC Exam results across three streams

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 5: The Meghalaya Board of School Education...

Bangladesh: Corruption probe launched against Hasina’s principal secy

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, May 5: In a continuous attempt to suppress...

‘The Wire’ actor Charley Scalies dies at 84 after prolonged battle with Alzheimer’s

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Los Angeles, May 5: Hollywood actor Charley Scalies, who...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge