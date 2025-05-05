Monday, May 5, 2025
‘The Wire’ actor Charley Scalies dies at 84 after prolonged battle with Alzheimer’s

Los Angeles, May 5: Hollywood actor Charley Scalies, who is known for two of the most celebrated series, ‘The Wire’ and ‘The Sopranos’, has passed away after a battle with Alzheimer’s. He was 84, and died on May 1.

His death was confirmed via an online obituary, reports ‘Variety’. “(He was) best known first and foremost as a husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend”, the obituary read. “Professionally, Charley Scalies was an American actor and former business executive whose life reflected a rich blend of professional achievement, creative passion, and a true joy for life. His favorite audience was always seated around the dinner table”.

As per ‘Variety’, Scalies starred in Season 2 of ‘The Wire’. He appeared in all 12 episodes as Horseface, an imprisoned Baltimore longshoreman and member of IBS Local 1514 with an emphatic allegiance to his criminal boss, Frank Sobotka.

In ‘The Sopranos’, Scalies appeared in the Season 5 episode ‘The Test Dream’ as Tony’s high school football instructor, Coach Molinaro. His character manifests in Tony’s dream, screaming at him for throwing away his life to become a criminal.

Scalies’ other television credits include ‘Homicide: Life on the Street’, ‘Law & Order’, ‘Law & Order: SVU’ and ‘Cold Case’. On the film side, he appeared in ‘12 Monkeys’, ‘Liberty Heights’, ‘Jersey Girl’ and ‘Two Bits’.

Scalies also starred in a number of stage productions with the St. Francis Players in Springfield, Pa., including ‘Guys and Dolls’, ‘Chicago’ and ‘The Wizard of Oz’. He is survived by his wife and “the true love and joy of his life”, Angeline M. Scalies, and his five children: Charles Scalies III, Angeline Kogut, Anthony Scalies, Christa Ann Scalise and Anne Marie Scalies.

IANS

