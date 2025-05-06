Tuesday, May 6, 2025
MEGHALAYA

22 Meghalaya colleges to get affiliated to Captain Williamson Sangma University

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, May 6: Education Minister Rakkam Sangma today said that as many as 22 colleges out of 70 odd colleges in the state have agreed to affiliate with Captain Williamson Sangma University.

He said that the formalities are on to complete the affiliation process
Earlier, he said that the state has shown improvement in pass percentage due to hardwork of students, teachers and parents. He also said that the Government has also encouraged poor performing schools by visiting them

When asked about majority of Meghalaya students going outside for their higher studies, the Minister said that it is their own choice but denied that the students are leaving due to lack of good institutions in the state

