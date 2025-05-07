Wednesday, May 7, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Israel says to move entire Gaza population to south

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Jerusalem, May 7: Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday that a planned expanded military operation in the Gaza Strip would force the enclave’s entire population to either relocate to a confined area in the south or to “voluntarily” emigrate, as Israeli forces prepare to seize control of the entire territory. “We will act with full force and will not stop until all objectives are achieved, including the voluntary emigration plan for Gaza residents,” Katz said during a situational assessment meeting with senior commanders held in preparation for the operation, according to a statement issued on his behalf.

The announcement came amid growing international concern over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where populations have faced mass starvation and famine since Israel blocked all humanitarian aid on March 2. Katz said the new operation, approved by the Israeli security cabinet on Monday, is intended to dismantle Hamas’s military and governing capabilities and to secure the release of 59 hostages still held in the enclave.

Unlike past operations, “the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) will remain in every area it captures,” he said, Xinhua news agency reported. However, he added that the Israeli forces are still in preparations, providing “a window of opportunity, until the end of the US President’s visit to the region, to reach a hostage deal based on the Witkoff plan”.

US President Donald Trump will visit the Gulf from May 13 to 16. The ‘Witkoff plan’, named after US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and formally presented by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in early March, proposed the release of additional Israeli hostages in return for a 50-day truce and a promise to engage in talks on a longer truce.

The proposal did not mention a withdrawal of Israeli forces or the release of Palestinian prisoners, two of Hamas’s key demands. Katz said that even if a ceasefire is reached, “Israel will not withdraw from the security buffer zone,” referring to land the Israeli army has already seized.

IANS

Previous article
Precision, technology, and depth: What makes ‘Operation Sindoor’ different
Next article
Kenya lauds sentencing in wildlife crime case over smuggling of 5,000 ants
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

‘Forces followed ideals of Lord Hanuman, targeted those who harmed us’: Rajnath Singh on ‘Operation Sindoor’

New Delhi, May 7: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday applauded the Armed Forces for highly-successful military...
Environment

Kenya lauds sentencing in wildlife crime case over smuggling of 5,000 ants

Nairobi, May 7: The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) on Wednesday welcomed the sentencing of four individuals, including three...
NATIONAL

Precision, technology, and depth: What makes ‘Operation Sindoor’ different

New Delhi, May 7: Operation Sindoor has redefined India's military posture with a scale, depth, and technological sophistication...
NATIONAL

India captain Rohit Sharma announces retirement from Test cricket, to continue playing ODIs

New Delhi, May 7: India captain Rohit Sharma has announced an abrupt retirement from Test cricket with immediate...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Forces followed ideals of Lord Hanuman, targeted those who harmed us’: Rajnath Singh on ‘Operation Sindoor’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 7: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh...

Kenya lauds sentencing in wildlife crime case over smuggling of 5,000 ants

Environment 0
Nairobi, May 7: The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) on...

Precision, technology, and depth: What makes ‘Operation Sindoor’ different

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 7: Operation Sindoor has redefined India's...
Load more

Popular news

‘Forces followed ideals of Lord Hanuman, targeted those who harmed us’: Rajnath Singh on ‘Operation Sindoor’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 7: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh...

Kenya lauds sentencing in wildlife crime case over smuggling of 5,000 ants

Environment 0
Nairobi, May 7: The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) on...

Precision, technology, and depth: What makes ‘Operation Sindoor’ different

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 7: Operation Sindoor has redefined India's...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge