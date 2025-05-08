Thursday, May 8, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Assam logs record decline in maternal mortality ratio: CM Sarma

Guwahati, May 8: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the state has registered a record drop in Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) among all states. MMR refers to the number of maternal deaths (deaths related to pregnancy or childbirth) per 100,000 live births.

In a post on social media platform X, CM Sarma said Assam has achieved a historic milestone in public health as reflected in the latest Sample Registration System (SRS) 2019–21 report.

“The state’s MMR has seen a record drop – from 195 to 167 – a remarkable 28-point decline, the highest among all Indian states,” he said. “This significant improvement marks a turning point, as Assam is no longer the state with the highest MMR, reflecting stronger maternal healthcare infrastructure and effective interventions,” his post read.

The Chief Minister argued that the state has also recorded steady gains in child health. “The Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) has improved from 38 to 36, indicating better access to neonatal care, increased awareness, and enhanced community health services. These achievements signal that Assam is steadily progressing towards healthier outcomes for mothers and children”, he added.

CM Sarma expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this achievement and said, “This progress has been made possible under the visionary leadership and unwavering support of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Central government’s focus on health reforms, particularly in rural and underserved regions, has laid the foundation for such outcomes.”

He added, “Immense gratitude is also due to our tireless healthcare workers, ASHAs, and countless others who have worked on the ground to make this milestone a reality.” Until recently, Assam was among the worst-performing states in the country as far as the maternal mortality ratio is concerned.

According to the Registrar General of India’s ‘Special Bulletin on Maternal Mortality’ for the period 2018 to 2020, released in 2022, the state recorded 195 deaths per lakh live births. In the period between 2016 and 2018, it was 215. In 2005, Assam’s MMR was 480 per one lakh live births.

Meanwhile, India, on the whole, has made significant improvements in maternal and infant mortality rates, Anupriya Patel, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, said in Parliament in March.

The MMR of the country has significantly declined by 33 points from 130 in 2014-16 to 97 in 2018-20 per lakh live births, Union Minister Patel said, citing data based on the Sample Registration System (SRS). Similarly, “the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) of the country has declined from 39 per 1,000 live births in 2014 to 28 per 1,000 live births in 2020,” she added.

