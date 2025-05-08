Thursday, May 8, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Couldn’t intercept single missile: Pak citizen exposes Army and its weak defence system

By: Migrate Admin

New Delhi, May 8: As India bombarded key terror installations in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and in Pakistan on Wednesday, Pakistan has gone into overdrive to save face by resorting to false propaganda.

However, there are some who are unhesitant and unrestrained in calling out their own Army’s bluff. A Pakistani citizen has gone viral on social media, making a candid admission about the glaring gaps in the Pakistan Army’s defence system and also preparedness to thwart any attack.

“Indian Army rained bombs and missiles on us. All of them hit designated targets and destroyed the terror dens. However, our Pakistani Army couldn’t intercept even a single Indian missile,” he says in the video.

Echoing India’s war cry ‘ghar mein ghus ke maarenge’, he said that India has truly achieved it. “They hit us inside our territory, and we couldn’t do anything. It’s a fact, and we all must accept it. Pakistani Army has completely failed in foiling any attack,” he said.

Asking the establishment to look within, he said that instead of admitting and acknowledging their own shortcomings, the Pakistani media has gone into overdrive to peddle false propaganda.

“It is being said that the Pakistan Army shot down Indian fighter jets near the border. Social media is abuzz with many Pakistani handles claiming victory. All this is false,” he said, and added that all these videos are either months or years old. Drawing an example of the Iran-Israel military conflict, he said that when Iran fires 100 missiles at Israel, only 1 or 2 land and the rest are intercepted and destroyed in the air.

“In our case, India fired 21 missiles and all of them hit the target with precision,” he said. He also wondered what would have been the case had these missiles targeted civilian areas or Army cantonments. Because of the candid admission, the Pakistani man has become the toast of social media, and his video is being widely shared, as it punctures holes in Pakistan’s false claims and rhetoric.

IANS

High alert on borders: Ajit Doval briefs PM Modi
‘Pak hid Osama bin Laden’, UK MP Priti Patel backs India’s right to defend
