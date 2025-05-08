Thursday, May 8, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Five killed, 2 injured as helicopter crashes near Uttarakhand’s Gangnani

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Dehradun, May 8: Five tourists were killed on the spot and two others injured as a helicopter, in which they were travelling, crashed near Gangnani in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. near Gangnani when the helicopter, belonging to a private company, was flying from Dehradun’s Sahastradhara to Harshil. Seven people were onboard the helicopter, including passengers Vinit Gupta, Arvind Agarwal, Vipin Agarwal, Pinki Agarwal, Rashmi and Kishore Jadhav, and pilot Robin Singh.

Four passengers hailed from Mumbai while two others from Andhra Pradesh. After hearing about the accident, locals, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Quick Response Teams (QRTs) and 108 ambulance vehicles rushed to the spot. Two police teams, headed by cops Naveen Kumar from Bhatwadi and Pushar Jeena from Ujeli, rushed to the spot.

The SDRF team spotted the helicopter in a 200-250 metre gorge, after which the rescue operation was launched. The cause of the accident is yet to be identified. After getting the news of the tragic incident, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the demise of those killed in the accident.

He also prayed for peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss. The Chief Minister also instructed the administration to provide all possible help to the injured and probe the incident.

In a post on social media platform X, he said: “Got the news of some casualties in a helicopter crash near Gangani in Uttarkashi. SDRF and district administration teams have immediately reached the spot for relief and rescue work.” “May God grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense sorrow.

I have instructed the administration to provide all possible help to the injured and probe the accident. I am constantly in touch with the officials and monitoring every situation,” his post read.

IANS

Previous article
Rajasthan border with Pakistan sealed; armed forces on high alert
Next article
High alert on borders: Ajit Doval briefs PM Modi
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Musk’s affordable internet service Starlink inches closer to India launch

New Delhi, May 8: Tech billionaire Elon Musk's affordable internet service Starlink has come closer to its India...
INTERNATIONAL

Pakistan propaganda continues, floods social media with fake videos

New Delhi, May 8: In the wake of India's successful counterterrorism strikes under Operation Sindoor, several Pakistani government-linked...
NATIONAL

430 flights cancelled, 27 airports to remain shut till May 10

New Delhi, May 8: After India successfully carried out Operation Sindoor, domestic carriers cancelled around 430 flights on...
INTERNATIONAL

‘Pak hid Osama bin Laden’, UK MP Priti Patel backs India’s right to defend

London, May 8: UK Conservative Party MP Priti Patel extended support to India, saying that it has the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Musk’s affordable internet service Starlink inches closer to India launch

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 8: Tech billionaire Elon Musk's affordable...

Pakistan propaganda continues, floods social media with fake videos

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 8: In the wake of India's...

430 flights cancelled, 27 airports to remain shut till May 10

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 8: After India successfully carried out...
Load more

Popular news

Musk’s affordable internet service Starlink inches closer to India launch

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 8: Tech billionaire Elon Musk's affordable...

Pakistan propaganda continues, floods social media with fake videos

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 8: In the wake of India's...

430 flights cancelled, 27 airports to remain shut till May 10

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 8: After India successfully carried out...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge